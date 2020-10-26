Protegrity Data Protection Platform enhancements help secure sensitive data across cloud environments

Protegrity announced a significantly transformed Protegrity Data Protection Platform, offering enterprises the flexibility to easily secure sensitive data across cloud environments from a single platform.

Built for hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud serverless computing, Protegrity’s latest platform enhancements allow companies to deploy and update customized policies across geographies, departments, and digital transformation programs.

Protegrity enables businesses to quickly and safely turn sensitive data – wherever it resides – into intelligence-driven insights to deliver better customer experiences, monetize data responsibly, and support vital artificial-intelligence (AI) and machine-learning initiatives.

With sophisticated new data-security capabilities, including data anonymization, enterprises can confidently protect sensitive data as it moves outside of an organization’s perimeter and is shared with third parties.

Protegrity’s expanding cloud-protection ecosystem gives customers the ability to easily deploy the security methods that best fit their needs, so businesses can embrace emerging technologies and new computing environments without slowing the speed of innovation.

This latest version of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform builds on a legacy of innovation, spanning 87 U.S. patents and more than two decades of experience delivering data security and protection to the world’s largest enterprises.

“Too often, data protection can create huge barriers that diminish customer experience and businesses’ ability to pivot quickly,” said Rick Farnell, President and CEO of Protegrity.

“Enterprises that try to run their data protection through disparate systems have gaps in protection, requiring more resources to manage these systems. Also, enterprises are often stymied by their own governance teams that won’t let sensitive data out of their vault.

“Protegrity enables data to be everywhere businesses need it to be. We support the world’s largest enterprises to have confidence on their journey to the cloud and ability to leverage AI.

“Protegrity is purpose-built to uphold privacy and comply with evolving global data regulations, while helping businesses realize the value of sensitive data as they accelerate digital transformation and AI initiatives.

“We don’t believe that ‘good enough’ data protection is adequate for tomorrow’s digital businesses,” continues Farnell. “What we do believe is that standardizing on Protegrity’s Data Protection Platform allows leaders to avoid risk to their brand.”

The platform allows enterprises to build data security into the fabric of their business through a combination of protection methods, APIs, policy management, and ecosystem integrations.

It offers superior performance across hybrid-cloud environments and optimizes corporate resources while enabling businesses to future-proof against the constant changes to privacy and data-security regulations.

With 60 percent of organizations using cloud technology to store confidential data, Protegrity offers customers freedom to select where, when, and how data is used and enables previously unusable sensitive data to flow securely throughout the organization and drive value.

Purpose-built data protection for hybrid- and multi-cloud environments

According to recent research, the vast majority of enterprises today are operating in a multi-cloud environment. However, two-thirds of companies are not using any multi-cloud security tools, which means that enterprises are moving to the cloud dangerously and unprotected, or with too many disparate systems to manage.

As business demands for agility and continuity increase, organizations will require greater flexibility as they move more sensitive data to cloud environments, thus requiring a heterogeneous solution to cloud data security.

“Companies are increasingly moving data to the cloud to accelerate their operational and analytics agility, but data security remains the top concern slowing these initiatives,” said Jeffrey Breen, EVP of product and strategy at Protegrity.

“The expansion of data ecosystems beyond the traditional boundaries of on-premises systems brings additional complexity, higher management overhead, and the risk of unintended gaps in data protection.

“Protegrity’s Data Protection Platform helps customers tame this complexity by defining and enforcing enterprise-wide data security policies across all their systems, wherever they are.”

Protegrity’s innovative platform capabilities give enterprises the flexibility to move from one cloud to another without being locked into a particular public cloud environment or data-security method.

By tokenizing data in a cost-effective, high-performance, and cloud-friendly way, Protegrity anonymizes sensitive data so it’s no longer visible under any circumstances. This reduces the risk of data exposure by protecting a multitude of sensitive data types, with role-based permissions that give appropriate users the access they need to work with that data.

Data anonymization enables businesses to innovate with AI

With AI, machine learning, containerization, and other technologies and applications that are revolutionizing business, companies are now racing to extract the full value out of data. The promise of AI, in particular, has spurred enterprises to find new ways to unlock data’s potential.

The new Protegrity platform capabilities build on its extensive catalog of security capabilities with new data anonymization technology, which protects data as it leaves the corporate perimeter. Examples include data anonymization’s ability to protect machine learning training data, data marketplaces, and data sharing into third-party technology solutions.

“Protegrity equips businesses to be AI-ready by providing faster access to critical analytics data and dramatically shortening the time to business insights,” said Eliano Marques, EVP of data and AI at Protegrity.

“The platform propels enterprises to take advantage of analytics by anonymizing data that’s used in AI and machine learning models. With Protegrity, businesses can finally tap into the value of their data – without jeopardizing privacy.”

Protegrity protects data with an expanding cloud ecosystem

Over the last decade, Protegrity has expanded its trusted network of security-conscious technology providers, allowing data to flow freely and securely for businesses wishing to drive innovation and operational excellence. This ecosystem offers companies the ability to implement the right data-protection methods to meet the needs of their unique environments.

Protegrity’s ecosystem includes support for numerous databases (Oracle, SQL, Teradata) and cloud-managed databases (Snowflake), big data tools (Cloudera, Databricks, PySpark), and file systems (HDFS, zOS Mainframe, Linux kernel), as well as application protection languages (Java, Python) and other data systems (Yellowbrick Data, Confluent, Exasol).

Protegrity’s new software development kit also allows developers to up-level innovation by directly integrating data protection into cloud-based AI offerings.

Pricing and availability

The Protegrity Data Protection Platform is now available. Subscription pricing depends on the type of program and amount of protection. For implementations solely in the cloud, subscriptions will be available on cloud marketplaces soon and pricing will vary depending on the cloud performance level in use.

In addition to the latest enhancements to the Protegrity Data Protection Platform, the company today announced its vision for the Secure AI Era, in which businesses and governments can harness the potential of AI and machine learning without jeopardizing privacy.

Protegrity also unveiled its newly assembled leadership team to accelerate the company’s growth and innovation as a global leader in data security.