Confluera partners with 3SG Plus to expand the Confluera 2020 Reseller Program

Confluera announced its partnership with 3SG Plus as part of the new Confluera 2020 Reseller Program.

The expansion of the program continues Confluera’s momentum in the XDR market, which leverages Confluera’s industry-leading platform to autonomously detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents.

3SG Plus is the second partner to join the Confluera 2020 Reseller Program, which is underpinned by Confluera’s state-of-the-art technology to build strong detection and response capabilities into their offerings.

Confluera’s newly launched program delivers an innovative way to practice security, from a post-facto incident response to a real-time threat interception, designed specifically with resellers in mind.

“The ever-evolving threat landscape requires an advanced level of security to detect and respond to threats in real-time beyond traditional endpoints,” said Mukesh Singh, vice president of Sales, Confluera.

“Partners like 3SG Plus are essential to achieving our mission to enable customers to autonomously detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents. With this further expansion of the Confluera 2020 Reseller Program, we will bring our market-leading solution to Ohio based enterprises.”

It’s a reality that cybercriminals today are consistently trying to exploit organizations with advanced hacking techniques, which frequently results in devastating data breaches.

To combat this, the Confluera 2020 Reseller Program, underpinned by Confluera XDR, provides partners with a broad range of autonomous capabilities that deterministically track ongoing cyberthreats and intercept them before any damage occurs.

“We are proud to join the Confluera 2020 Reseller Program and join forces with Confluera to offer advanced security response services to our customers,” said Angelo Mazzocco, president and CEO, 3SG Plus.

“At 3SG Plus, we strive to implement best-in-class business processes and technology solutions like Confluera XDR and look forward to be a part of their newly launched reseller program to help companies grow their business with industry-leading detection and responses capabilities.”