New infosec products of the week: November 6, 2020

Qualys Container Runtime Security: Defense for containerized applications

Qualys Runtime Container Security, once instrumented in the image, will work within each container irrespective of where the container is instantiated and does not need any additional administration containers. This new solution addresses, in real time, container security use cases like critical file-access monitoring and blocking, network micro-segmentation, vulnerability and exploit mitigation, and virtual patching.

iStorage launches diskAshur M2, a portable PIN authenticated, hardware encrypted SSD

The diskAshur M2 is iStorage’s smallest, lightest, fastest and most rugged FIPS compliant encrypted portable SSD and includes connectivity for both USB type A and C ports. The new diskAshur M2 SSD encrypts data using FIPS PUB 197 validated, AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption and uniquely incorporates a Common Criteria EAL4+ ready secure microprocessor, which employs built-in physical protection mechanisms.

Ermetic’s platform provides full stack visibility and control over multi-cloud infrastructure entitlements

By analyzing identity and access management (IAM) policies as well as the configuration of network, storage and secrets assets, Ermetic eliminates attack surface blind spots and enables organizations to enforce least privilege across their entire cloud infrastructure.

McAfee launches MVISION XDR, a cloud-based advanced threat management solution

MVISION XDR improves security operations centers (SOC) effectiveness with quick risk mitigation and delivers total cost of ownership (TCO) for threat response with the inclusion of MVISION Insight’s proactive threat analytics.

SailPoint updates its SaaS identity platform to accelerate enterprises’ identity processes

SailPoint announced a series of planned updates to its SaaS identity platform to enable enterprises to automate important identity processes that match the speed and pace of today’s dynamic business environment. The new features, which include role insights and access request recommendations, leverage machine learning algorithms to deliver on the SailPoint Predictive Identity vision.