Checkmarx brings software security solutions to AWS Marketplace, earns AWS DevOps Competency status

Checkmarx announced major milestones in its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS), bringing its software security solutions to AWS Marketplace and earning AWS DevOps Competency status.

With these moves, Checkmarx is delivering greater simplicity, flexibility, and confidence to customers looking to deploy application security testing (AST) solutions into their AWS CI/CD pipelines.

Checkmarx provides automated solutions that simplify and speed up the process of security testing in fast-paced DevOps environments. Checkmarx SAST, IAST, SCA, and Codebashing integrate seamlessly with developer workflows and tools to quickly find and remediate vulnerabilities in both custom and open source code before software is released into production.

Of note, Checkmarx’s availability in AWS Marketplace follows the company’s recent string of partnership activity with premier software development platforms including GitHub and GitLab.

The AWS DevOps Competency recognizes that Checkmarx provides a proven technology with deep expertise in helping organizations implement application security within continuous integration and delivery practices on AWS.

With this latest certification, Checkmarx becomes the only AST solutions provider to possess both the AWS Security and DevOps Competencies, underscoring its commitment to helping organizations move their DevOps initiatives to the cloud.

“Checkmarx empowers cloud-first organizations to enhance the security of the software they release while providing a seamless experience for developers,” said Robert Nilsson, VP of Product Management, Checkmarx.

“Bringing our solutions to AWS Marketplace, as well as achieving both the AWS Security and DevOps Competencies, demonstrate our dedication to the AWS community and our customers in helping them strategically and securely navigate their cloud and digital transformation journeys.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for banking and payments, capital markets, and insurance organizations, from startups to global enterprises.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting and Technology Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.