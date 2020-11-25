Entersekt partners with Cellulant to guard against digital banking and payment fraud

Entersekt has announced a partnership with Cellulant, an African financial technology company. The partnership will further enhance Cellulant’s cybersecurity by proactively securing its digital banking channels and guarding against digital banking and payment fraud.

Entersekt is working with the Cellulant team to integrate its mobile software development kit with Cellulant’s product stack, making Entersekt’s authentication and app security solutions available to Cellulant’s clients. Two large Kenyan banking groups are already working on their deployment.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Cellulant. The company works with some of the finest brands on the continent. This collaboration will mean their partner banks’ end-customers can enjoy increased safety and security while transacting.

“We are very happy to support Cellulant’s cybersecurity efforts to drive consumer confidence in digital banking and boost the adoption of digital payments on the continent,” said Schalk Nolte, CEO of Entersekt.

“Our clients trust us to not only be constantly innovating around digital banking and payments but also to guarantee safety and security. Being able to provide the powerful security and authentication services of Entersekt will significantly add to our platform offering.

“Through this partnership, we can deliver some of the most sophisticated services available anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing our work with Entersekt as we help our clients take advantage of the many efficiencies afforded by digital banking,” said Cellulant CTO George Murage.