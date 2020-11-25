NETGEAR launches new WiFi 6 Access Point for home offices and small businesses

NETGEAR announced the availability of the new WAX204 WiFi 6 Access Point, adding to the company’s portfolio of WiFi 6-enabled business products.

The WAX204 joins an existing Business Essentials family of high-performance, yet economical WiFi Access Points from NETGEAR, which are ideally suited for small single-site locations. This line of wireless access points is designed for the customer who does not require remote management yet needs a simple local management solution with an intuitive user interface.

The products include Desktop WiFi Access Points in WiFi 5 and WiFi 6, providing a range of offerings to choose from. With a great combination of performance and coverage at the right price for small businesses, these new wireless access points are NETGEAR’s best value WiFi for today and tomorrow.

As part of the new Business Essentials product range, the WAX204 provides today’s home office workers, microbusinesses and small retail owners with a cost-effective solution to typical wireless networking challenges.

Problems such as spotty connectivity, congestion due to limited bandwidth, dropped connections, low speed, complex installation, and lack of security are all solved thanks to the advanced technology built into the WAX204.

Delivering high-speed WiFi 6 technology that is affordable and easy to install, the new WAX204 does not come with added infrastructure or deployment costs. It’s the best value WiFi solution for small businesses, home offices, cafes, retail, small offices, and more.

Engineered with the latest in WiFi technology, WAX204 provides performance, coverage and security to keep your home office, small business, employees, guests, and customers connected.

Better coverage with separate networks

In any home or business, getting the best coverage from a wireless access point is the goal. The WAX204 leverages the latest wireless standard, WiFi 6, to deliver more coverage than previous generations of the technology. This advancement reduces dead zones for a more productive and less frustrating wireless experience.

When everyone uses the same wireless network, each device is competing for the available bandwidth. With the capability to establish up to 3 separate wireless networks with separate dedicated channels (SSID), the WAX204 maximizes the performance of every connection.

Now when working from home, there can be a separate network for distance learning and another for streaming to ensure there are no dropped video calls, and the transfer of large files is trouble-free.

Higher performance

It seems every device today requires an internet connection resulting in high-traffic congestion of the available WiFi network bandwidth. Laptops, phones, tablets, security cameras, lights, TVs, media players and even the refrigerator and printer are all competing for access to the network.

The WAX204 brings a higher performance to the network with the new WiFi 6 standard by enabling more devices to connect than ever before. Now all of your devices can operate at optimum speed thanks to the 1.8Gbps bandwidth resulting in speeds up to 40% faster over that of WiFi 5 (802.11ac).

The WAX204 is also backwards-compatible, so even with older devices you will experience an increase in performance.

Simple installation

The new WAX204 access point was designed to make installation easier than ever. The intuitive, web-based interface provides a guided step-by-step set up to provide a quick and seamless installation.

Increased security

Whether in a home office or a coffee shop, security is more important than ever and the WAX204 delivers with robust security features. By offering the capability of setting up to 3 SSIDs that segregates client devices from those on other SSIDs, the WAX204 helps to safeguard privacy and keep data secure.

Additionally, the access point uses WPA3 authentication for the highest level of WiFi connection security plus a DHCP NAT server for enhanced firewall security.

Additional features

Even in today’s advanced wireless world, a wired connection does have its benefits. The new WAX204 access point provides 4 Ethernet LAN ports for those who choose to use a wired connection for the printer, gaming console, workstation, TV or even a laptop.

The WAX204 can also save you money due to its ability to act as a router as well as access point. This functionality allows you to forgo the cost and complexity of a separate router and simply have one device to perform both tasks.

Support when you need it

The WAX204 comes with an industry-leading 3-year hardware warranty and 90 days of phone and chat support for when you need a helping hand.