Lenovo unveils end-to-end data management solutions

Lenovo Data Center Group (DCG) announces new end-to-end data management solutions allowing customers of all sizes to harness data more securely and efficiently, from edge to core to cloud, with a single set of tools and capabilities for a smarter way forward.

“Customers continue to face challenges implementing a cohesive data management system to analyze and process data more efficiently,” said Stuart McRae, Executive Director and General Manager, Storage at Lenovo Data Center Group.

“Lenovo’s unique state-of-the-art data management architecture, in combination with the industry’s most reliable ThinkSystem servers, enables customers to accelerate Analytics and AI within a single platform.”

Accelerating data insights and reducing data management costs from edge to cloud

The new Lenovo ThinkSystem DM5100F brings high-performance, low-latency all-NVMe storage at an affordable price point, enabling customers of all sizes to enhance analytics and AI deployments, while accelerating applications’ access to data.

The Lenovo DM Series storage systems now include new S3 Object support, to create a next generation unified data management platform. This platform allows customers to manage and analyze all data types (block, file and object) within a single storage platform, accelerating the processing of data analytics while reducing infrastructure costs.

These enhancements create expanded data protection capabilities, with transparent failover and management of object storage natively. Additionally, with Lenovo DM Series storage, customers can add cold-data tiering from hard drives to the cloud, or replicate data to the cloud. This enables an economical multi-cloud strategy for storage, reducing the overall cost of data management.

Jolera, a multinational service provider, recently worked with Lenovo to build out their back-end IT infrastructure. Jolera chose Lenovo DM Series and DE Series to build out their new offering, in combination with Lenovo ThinkSystem SR630 servers connected to storage arrays.

“One of our first achievements was boosting the deduplication ratio of our storage solution from 3:1 to 4:1 by simply using the built-in tools in ThinkSystem,” said José Martins, Vice President, European Sales and Operations at Jolera Inc.

“Without question, this improvement will help us contain our storage spend, and we will continue to optimize our data center with tools and guidance from Lenovo.”

To help mitigate data management costs, Lenovo delivers an enhanced Lenovo ThinkSystem Intelligent Monitoring 2.0 software solution, a cloud-based management platform that uses AI to simplify and automate the care and optimization of Lenovo’s ThinkSystem storage environment.

Customers can monitor and manage storage capacity and performance for multiple locations from a single cloud-based interface, predict issues before they happen and receive prescriptive guidance.

To further accelerate the performance of customers’ applications, Lenovo announces the new Lenovo DB720S Fibre Channel Switch. This switch provides 32Gbps and 64Gbps storage networking, delivering higher speed and 50 percent lower latency than previous generations.

The DB720S delivers autonomous SAN infrastructure with self-learning, self-optimizing and self-healing capabilities, leading to reduced downtime and simplified storage network management.

Affordable and flexible analytic and AI solutions for entry and mid-sized orgs

As AI moves from the realm of research and science to delivering insights and automation for enterprises, Lenovo is focused on partnering and enabling this value for businesses of all sizes.

Lenovo recently collaborated with NetApp and NVIDIA to publish a Reference Architecture for an AI training system. The architecture combines ThinkSystem SR670 servers with NVIDIA GPUs and ThinkSystem DM5000F All-Flash storage, to help take the guesswork out of optimizing an AI platform.

Lenovo’s data management portfolio, including the DM Series storage solutions, are available through Lenovo TruScale Infrastructure Services. Additionally, Lenovo and SAP recently announced a new OPEX private-cloud service, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, Customer Edition also available through Lenovo TruScale.