Richard Sands joins Cyble as General Manager for the North America region

Cyble announced that Richard Sands, former IT Security Director of Yum! Brands, will be joining Cyble as the General Manager for the North America region.

Richard’s addition to Cyble’s leadership team is expected to bolster the market reception of its services and add new impetus to the company’s growth. His expertise will also help shape an energetic work environment at Cyble, spearhead innovative strategic thinking, and foster the development of a dynamic organization.

Richard brings 20+ years of rich global experience in managing cybersecurity risks within the industry and as a trusted advisor to leading organizations. Prior to joining Cyble, Richard spent five years at Yum! Brands as its Director Global IT Security, three years at BHP as Global Cyber Security Strategy Lead, and over a decade at PricewaterhouseCoopers as Director, Information Security Services.

Beenu Arora, Founder and CEO at Cyble said, “As we move forward to make Cyble ‘Future Ready’, I am delighted to welcome Richard to the team. His calibre and expertise will ensure that Cyble has a resolute foundation and adopt resilient strategies to guide our sales and marketing efforts. The entire leadership team at Cyble is excited to keep innovating optimal solutions that elevate the experience of our clients.”

“Cyble’s long-term vision, people-first culture, and focus on serving clients means the future for Cyble is bright. I am excited to join this skilled and passionate team to help steer strategies in North America, establish sustainable relationships with our clients as their trusted cyber partner, and drive business results to fuel the Cyble’s next growth phase,” said Richard.

Beenu also added, “I am delighted to see Cyble hit our own scaling moment. We are responding to this growth by adding strategic talent to our leadership team! As Cyble continues to expand globally, we are further leveraging on virtual onboarding to strengthen our organization at multiple levels in tandem with our growth plans.”

Earlier in 2020, Cyble also appointed Arnab Chakraverty as Director, Products and Dhanalakshmi PK as Associate Director, Malware and Intelligence Research.