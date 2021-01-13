(ISC)² offers online proctoring pilot test for CISSP and other cybersecurity certifications

(ISC)² announced it will offer an online proctoring pilot test for its entire portfolio of cybersecurity certifications, including the renowned CISSP.

Administered exclusively through Pearson VUE, this pilot program will assess the viability and future availability of online proctoring for (ISC)² certification examinations.

“In the wake of COVID-19, (ISC)² has spent considerable time and effort to ensure the integrity of our exam process while taking into consideration that many candidates are facing extraordinary uncertainty and restrictions due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Casey Marks, chief product officer and vice president, (ISC)².

“Our pilot test program will enable us to gather the data we need to weigh the integrity and effectiveness of the exams while making them more easily accessible during these unprecedented times.”

Candidates can register for the (ISC)² online proctoring pilot test. Online examinations for the CAP, CCSP, CSSLP, HCISPP, CISSP-ISSAP, CISSP-ISSEP, CISSP-ISSMP and SSCP certifications will be administered February 15, 2021 – February 21, 2021.

Online CISSP examinations will be administered February 22, 2021 – February 28, 2021. Exam appointment availability is based on a first-come, first-served basis through Pearson VUE. A maximum of 2,000 total examinations will be delivered as a part of the pilot test.