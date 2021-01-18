ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances: Increasing overall size of a full backup in single system

ExaGrid announced its new line of Tiered Backup Storage appliances, which increases the overall size of a full backup in single system.

The new line continues ExaGrid’s unique scale-out approach to backup storage architecture, allowing customers to mix and match appliances of any size or age into a single scale-out system, so that customers can grow their systems as their data grows. The new appliances are available immediately.

ExaGrid’s seven new appliance models are the EX6, EX10, EX18, EX27, EX36, EX52, and the EX84. Each appliance has processor, memory, networking, and storage so that the backup window stays fixed length as data grows, eliminating expensive and disruptive forklift upgrades.

The new appliances can be mixed and matched with any of ExaGrid’s previous appliance models in the same scale-out system, preserving the life of customers’ previous investments and eliminating product obsolescence.

The largest ExaGrid system, comprised of 32 EX84 appliances, can take in up to a 2.69PB full backup with 43PB of logical data, making it the largest system in the industry. In addition to the increased storage capacity, the new EX84 is 33% more rack efficient than the previous EX63000E model.

“Since 2006, ExaGrid has been solely focused on offering customers the best backup storage system possible while improving the economics of backup storage. ExaGrid continues to build on its scale-out architecture and we are excited to announce our largest system to date,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

“In addition to offering the largest backup system in the industry, we also offer the only system with a disk-cache Landing Zone that is tiered to a long-term retention repository and the only approach to deduplication that doesn’t negatively impact backup and restore performance, which differentiates us from first-generation storage products—inline scale-up deduplication appliances such as Dell EMC Data Domain and HPE StoreOnce.

“We invite organizations to test our Tiered Backup Storage system in their own backup environment and measure it against their current backup storage solution.”