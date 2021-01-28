ARMO raises $4.5M to expand its go-to-market efforts and commercial offering of its technology

ARMO announced its launch out of stealth having secured $4.5 million in seed funding, from Pitango First. The company plans to use the funds to expand its go-to-market efforts and commercial offering of its technology.

The growing adoption of cloud technologies by enterprise companies has accelerated the use of Kubernetes as the de-facto containers orchestration platform. However, this provides limited visibility, control and poor security of cloud-native workloads. Existing solutions such as side cars and emerging eBPF-based systems fail to deliver a seamless and secure runtime environment.

ARMO Workload Fabric provides DevOps teams with a new approach to cloud-native workload and application deployment that infuse inherent security and visibility into applications, and creates a virtual control plane that can be easily deployed in any cloud-native environment.

Increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, such as the recent SolarWinds attack, have underlined the critical need for runtime-based security within the application memory to protect against threats that typically evade existing anomaly detection and policy-based solutions.

ARMO Workload Fabric provides an in-memory security layer, and governance layers, such as data flow compliance, transparent data protection, and secured tunneling and networking. In addition, the platform seamlessly integrates into the DevOps pipeline at the CI/CD phase, eliminating operational complexity.

“With the growing complexity and highly dynamic nature of modern applications and cloud environments, changing even hundreds of times a day, security gaps like software vulnerabilities and excessive privileges, are becoming harder to monitor and remediate. This highlights the importance of incorporating control and security capabilities at runtime,” said Shauli Rozen, CEO and Co-Founder of ARMO.

“Existing runtime technologies such as side-cars and RASP fall short when it comes to security, performance and deployment. I’m thrilled to announce ARMO’s launch to offer the first solution bringing security, visibility, control and compliance to cloud-native environments.”

“It’s been exciting to watch ARMO gear up to launch, and we look forward to seeing it grow,” said Ranny Nachmias, General Manager of Intel Ignite.

“The company offers a refreshing new approach to workload control that is all the more critical at a time when enterprise companies need to be able to keep up with the rapid pace of digital transformation in complex environments.”

“The growing misalignment between the adoption of cloud-native and Kubernetes by larger enterprises, and the fragmented and costly first generation solutions such as side-cars, container security, etc. has created a need and opportunity for a new generation of solutions,” said Yair Cassuto, Partner at Pitango First, who joined ARMO’s Board of Directors.

“Seeing ARMO’s novel approach and how it enables the desired continuous control, deep visibility and tight security for any cloud application at extreme simplicity, has led us to join and invest in the company.”

ARMO was founded by cloud and security industry veterans Shauli Rozen, Leonid Sandler and Benjamin Hirschberg. Sandler and Hirschberg bring their experience from building the video security solution for NDS, which was acquired by CISCO for $5 billion.

ARMO was recently selected among hundreds of applicants to participate in Intel Ignite, Intel’s startup growth program. To date, leading global enterprises have already chosen ARMO Workload Fabric as their future security and visibility infrastructure, running in production environments.