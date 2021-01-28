Owl XDE: Embedded security modules that secure devices and the IoT, from the inside

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions announced it is introducing the cybersecurity world to a new class of protection – Owl XDE. XDE is a revolutionary line of embedded security modules intended to secure devices and the IoT, from the inside.

Traditional cybersecurity devices, like firewalls, are additive, whereas XDE embedded cybersecurity modules are built into devices and are designed to be impervious to software-based threats, providing previously unheard-of levels of assurance, reliability, and speed.

Persistent security issues have driven original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to search for ways to inherently protect their devices. As a miniaturized, hardware-based solution built on a field programmable gate array (FPGA), XDE transcends the vulnerabilities of software-based security.

XDE’s FPGA platform provides deterministic “solid-state” functionality with purpose-built, government-grade content filtering on extremely low-SWaP, high performance hardware.

“Owl is changing the way the world designs and implements device cybersecurity,” said Brian Romansky, Owl’s Chief Innovation Officer. “The industrial and defense markets are demanding built-in cybersecurity that provides the highest possible level of security, while lowering the cost and complexity of protecting critical systems.

“With XDE, we are delivering to end users on both fronts, providing equipment manufacturers with a fully functional, ready-to-install embedded security module. OEMs can leverage XDE to immediately leapfrog their competition and get to market fast with the strongest, most advanced device security on the market.”

Owl has been a cybersecurity pioneer for 20 years and the launch of XDE is another step towards changing the way cybersecurity is deployed in devices and networks. The realization of over two years of intensive research and development, XDE represents the pinnacle of miniaturized, hardware-enforced, embedded cybersecurity.

XDE modules can control, inspect, filter, and cleanse content at previously unachievable line-rate speeds, with much higher fidelity and granularity. Embedded within industrial or defense networks and IoT devices, XDE identifies and mitigates cyber threats at all levels, including malware and DDoS attacks.

“We’re not just providing another cybersecurity solution to the market for users to add to their technology stack – we’re fundamentally shifting the network and device security paradigm,” said Robert Stalick, CEO of Owl.

“XDE exemplifies Owl’s vision for disrupting the cybersecurity market with innovative solutions far ahead of any competing solution. Connected device security is broken. It’s time to leave the old thinking in the past and take a quantum step forward into the future. XDE is that future.”