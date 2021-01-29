Stord Cloud Supply Chain: End-to-end logistics services integrated through a cloud-based platform

Stord introduced the Stord Cloud Supply Chain, offering end-to-end supply chain services spanning its network of over 500 warehouses, 30 fulfillment centers and 20,000 carriers, vertically integrated through a singular pay-as-you-go software platform.

Brands today are piecing together inflexible logistics partners with long contracts, RFPs and limited software capabilities with third-party integrators and multiple software tools, to create fragile supply chains and technology stacks. There’s a better solution: tapping into a cloud that offers superior logistics and software, already connected.

Stord has built the supply chain cloud that wraps up all the logistics services and technology tools needed for an end-to-end supply chain in one pre-integrated cloud platform.

Manage the entire order-to-delivery cycle with seamless connectivity

The supply chain cloud is built to accommodate various operating processes and methods, allowing for all supply chain activities, typically conducted across disparate systems, to be seamlessly connected in one platform.

Stord’s platform is agnostic to legacy systems and data sources. Stord offers simple integrations across ERP systems, e-commerce sites, WMSs, TMSs, parcel shipment facilitators, and more, utilizing your preferred order management method.

Eliminate the need to source one-to-one integration solutions, significantly reducing launch timelines

Control your entire omnichannel supply chain from one platform instead of just receiving unactionable reports

Standardize and normalize data across software systems

Connect to the supply chain cloud once with data formats your systems already use and our team handles the rest, including future third-party integration needs and data mapping normalization. Stord ensures that all your data is accurately captured, mapped and transmitted, and provides best practices and industry expertise recommendations where needed.

Send customized data reports to your team

Reduce expenses and losses that result from inaccurate data

Convert comprehensive visibility into actionable insights

Using the cloud supply chain dashboard, capture supply chain activity across your entire omnichannel footprint. Enable your team with the end-to-end visibility and data they need to make decisions that drive key performance: