Suresh Vittal joins Alteryx as CPO

Alteryx announced the appointment of Suresh Vittal as chief product officer (CPO). Vittal will report directly to Mark Anderson, chief executive officer (CEO), and will lead the Product Management, Engineering and Development organizations.

He will also be responsible for the strategic vision of Alteryx’s leading analytics and data science innovation, including making machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) easily accessible to citizen users.

“Suresh is a transformational technology leader who brings world-class software strategy experience and a strong focus on customer needs,” said Anderson.

“He will play a critical role in our cloud, data science and analytics automation product strategy. I am pleased to welcome Suresh to the Alteryx executive team.”

Vittal brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software, at various size and stage companies, most recently serving as senior vice president, platform and products, at Adobe. During his tenure, Vittal held a variety of go-to-market (GTM), strategy and product leadership roles.

He was instrumental in Adobe Experience Cloud’s transition from an on-premise to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite.

He launched and scaled the Adobe Experience Platform and was part of the leadership team that grew Experience Cloud into one of the largest SaaS businesses in the world. Prior to Adobe, Suresh was CPO at Neolane, which was acquired by Adobe in 2013.

“Alteryx has a uniquely passionate customer base, and its APA platform is indispensable to citizen and advanced analysts, data scientists and organizations worldwide who are accelerating their digital transformation journey,” said Vittal.

“I am thrilled to join a company that is well-positioned to help leverage and scale data science within the enterprise, democratize insight creation and distribution, and accelerate bringing analytical workloads to the cloud.

“I look forward to leading this incredibly talented team to deliver innovative solutions to our customers, partners and advocates across the globe.”