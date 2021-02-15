Google Cloud partners with Sigfox to scale its cloud infrastructure and extend its IoT services portfolio

Google Cloud and Sigfox announced that the leading global 0G network and IoT platform services provider, has partnered with Google Cloud, to scale its cloud infrastructure and extend its IoT services portfolio.

This partnership will enable Sigfox to rapidly accelerate its “Massive IoT” agenda – processing billions of messages each month from objects connected to the internet using data stored in the cloud.

Sigfox is the world’s largest dedicated LPWAN service provider for connecting simple, low-powered, low-cost IoT devices to the Internet. Already deployed in 72 countries, covering more than 1.3 billion people, Sigfox’s 0G network is used for a wide range of IoT use cases from tracking shipping containers and monitoring fire hydrants, to securing buildings and helping farmers monitor irrigation levels.

In recent years due to an explosion in the number of internet-connected devices, Sigfox now processes billions of messages each month (an increase of 145% in 2020) from the millions of objects connected to its network–and the company needed a more scalable, long-term solution.

Google Cloud was chosen as the backbone for Sigfox’s 0G network to bring better scale, increased reliability, and best-of-breed compliance and security to Sigfox’s platform.

Google Cloud will also enable faster improvements to Sigfox’s connectivity, geolocation, and other value-added services towards ultra-low-cost and ultra-low-power IoT solutions.

Sigfox’s shift to the cloud will transform many of the applications across the range of industries in which it operates including supply chain and logistics, automotive, postal services and utilities.

This includes the Sigfox auto parts solution which tracks components on their journeys between assembly plants and suppliers with sensor-equipped containers. Or Sigfox’s solutions for utility companies that digitize the data collection of gas consumption meters, retrofitted Network Controlling Units and smart features.

Also, shipping companies fit trolley rollers or containers with Sigfox smart trackers to give exact information on location, movement and condition. All of them will be now cloud-enabled, helping provide a scalable and seamless way to manage exponential data growth.

“We chose Google Cloud because we share the same appetite for driving digital transformation through helpful, reliable and sustainable innovation.” said Franck Siegel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sigfox.

“With this partnership, Google Cloud technology will support us in becoming the global leader in ultra-low-cost, ultra-low-power asset visibility and tracking”.

“Google Cloud is proud to support Sigfox and provide an IoT leader with more reliability and flexibility as the company takes the next steps of its development,” said Samuel Bonamigo, VP Sales, EMEA South, Google Cloud.

“Sigfox’s use of Google Cloud technology is the perfect illustration of how we’re helping innovative companies grow and thrive and better serve their customers.”