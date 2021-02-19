CloudSense appoints two new executives to its leadership team

CloudSense announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team as the company prepares for further growth in FY2022. Daniela Zuin joins as Chief Marketing Officer and Jonathan Hodgson as Chief Services Officer.

Daniela was most recently VP Global Marketing Programs at Blue Prism, having joined the company through the acquisition of Thoughtonomy where she was Chief Marketing Officer.

She brings with her more than 20 years’ experience of holding global marketing roles within market leading firms in the B2B technology and financial services sectors, including Accenture, The Carlyle Group, EDS, Deutsche Telekom and artificial intelligence (AI) innovator, IPsoft.

Jonathan joins CloudSense from the ION Group where he was Chief Professional Services Officer for the Corporates group spanning the Commodities and Treasury sectors.

He joined ION via its acquisition of Allegro where he led the Services and Support organizations. Prior to Allegro, Jonathan held a number of senior global leadership positions with FIS/SunGard and Thomson Reuters in London, New York and Switzerland.

Jonathan has over 25 years of technology and information management experience and a comprehensive understanding of service management and delivery excellence. He will lead CloudSense’s Services function globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniela and Jonathan to the CloudSense team. Their experience, expertise and leadership will prove invaluable as we position the business for further growth in FY22 and beyond.

“I am looking forward to seeing our Marketing and Services functions thrive under their leadership,” commented CloudSense CEO, Jonathan English.