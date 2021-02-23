Unitas Reach: An SDN that offers automated ubiquitous edge access to any cloud location

Unitas Global announces the availability of Unitas Reach, the first global software defined network (SDN) to offer automated ubiquitous edge access to any cloud location.

Enterprises are finding that current networks are a bottleneck to the adoption of new technologies and capabilities – these problems have not been resolved, until now.

Unitas Reach is the industry’s first purpose-built network connecting cloud providers, carrier-neutral data centers, SaaS applications, and edge access networks to form a multi-service global interconnection fabric.

“Organizations today need flexible, proven, and secure infrastructure to run their enterprise applications and multi-cloud solutions,” shares Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global.

“With Unitas Reach, our clients achieve cost-optimized network connectivity with the agility needed to scale quickly and support the growing demands of applications on network architectures, performance, and costs.”

Unitas Reach is built to provide connectivity options that different modern cloud services require with simple integration to traditional enterprise networks. With its presence on six continents, Unitas Reach provides redundant and diverse Internet, IP, Ethernet, and Wave access to distributed applications across any cloud, hybrid-cloud, multi-cloud, or private cloud destination.

Strategic interconnections with hundreds of other networks and fiber access providers further extends the network access to the edge, including over 900 carrier neutral data centers and 30 million enterprise locations in over 85 countries.

Sophisticated automation, monitoring, and orchestration to the edge make the entire interconnect fabric unmatched in enabling complete flexibility in service creation and scaling capacity as enterprise networking needs change.

“We designed Unitas Reach in response to the dynamic networking requirements that today’s businesses require and have yet to experience,” comments Grant Kirkwood, Founder and CTO of Unitas Global.

“Providers and enterprises can easily add connectivity to dynamically support their ever changing network strategies, and customize capabilities to their unique set of service delivery, operations, access and configuration requirements.”

Unitas’ edge to everywhere connectivity solutions offer providers and enterprises with automated:

Cloud On-ramps for multi-cloud delivery

High performance managed Internet

Direct connectivity to and between multi-cloud platforms

Agile and scalable WAN solutions

Unitas Reach provides the greatest choice and ease of use for provisioning enterprises with connectivity that delivers agile, cost-effective, low-latency connections to optimize application performance.

Unitas Global solves the enterprise challenge by going to market with MSPs, hyperscalers, and data centers who are able to establish an on-net point of presence with Unitas Reach to expand their network coverage, scale services everywhere, and locate applications as close to customers as possible to improve performance and optimize costs.