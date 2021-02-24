PlusOne Solutions API ensures a whole view of the network’s compliance and risk information

PlusOne Solutions launched its open Application Programming Interface (API) for Customers looking to create a unified method for managing their Service Network (Contractors) compliance data and compliance programs.

The PlusOne Solutions API allows for the communication of multi-layered compliance information including Contractor, sub-contractor, and contractor employee levels to ensure a full view of the network’s compliance and risk information.

The API creates a secure, timely, and efficient communication path between your compliance data and your applications and internal systems, which is a useful option when supporting e-commerce models that utilize contractors.

The offering can be integrated with Customer data sources and systems – such as dispatch, claims, onboarding, and consumer-facing platforms.

“This API will allow our Customers another way to share data with us to ensure their compliance programs remain as up-to-date and accurate as possible,” said Craig Reilly, CEO and Founder at PlusOne Solutions.

“We have always worked in partnership with our customers to ensure the security and efficiency of data and we are pleased to add detailed and powerful API endpoints to our library of options.

“Given the complexity of our business with tri-party relationships (Customer, their contracted network companies, and contractor’s employees), this API is a notable success for us.

“The contractor relationship is not the same as a typical employment relationship and the fact that many of these contractors work for multiple Customers demands a more innovative approach.”

How the PlusOne Solutions API works

The PlusOne Solutions API leverages several technologies to ensure fast, stable and reliable access to PlusOne Solutions’ data.

This is done using a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) data-interchange format with Representational State Transfer (REST) full service endpoints created to initiate and query data, submit screening orders, and transmit documents.

The JSON standards are recommended by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and the RESTful resource uses standard request/response Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) headers.

These formats are commonly accepted approaches in the industry and should be familiar to many of our customers and their partners already.

PlusOne Solutions’ products span the risk mitigation continuum of the contractor relationship from onboarding and TIN Matching services to relationship management through background screening, drug testing, identification badging, license monitoring, and Certificate of Insurance (COI) management.