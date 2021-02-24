Tenable launches an all-in-one, risk-based vulnerability management platform

Tenable launched Tenable.ep, all-in-one, risk-based vulnerability management platform designed to scale as dynamic compute requirements change.

Tenable.ep combines the company’s products — Tenable.io Vulnerability Management, Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, Tenable.io Container Security and Tenable Lumin – into one platform, enabling customers to see all of their assets and vulnerabilities in a single dashboard alongside key threat, exploit and prioritization metrics.

Moreover, Tenable.ep’s single, flexible asset-based licensing model frees organizations to dynamically allocate licenses across all asset types according to their unique attack surface and modify as their environment changes.

The ability to quickly spin up and connect modern assets to the corporate environment is critical to digital transformation and work-from-home initiatives.

But cybersecurity pricing models designed for on-premises computing can force enterprises to choose between assessing one asset type over another, frequently charging premiums for assessing cloud assets or web applications.

Tenable.ep solves this challenge with a single license that gives customers unrivaled flexibility to take a holistic, rather than piecemeal, approach to vulnerability management.

Whether it’s a web application, a cloud instance, a container image, remote worker or a traditional server, each asset counts exactly the same. The platform also includes unlimited deployment of local Nessus and web application scanners at no additional cost.

“Attackers don’t differentiate between asset types and neither should defenders. So we designed Tenable.ep to give organizations the power to identify every asset and exposure, predict which vulnerabilities are most likely to be exploited and act to address critical risks,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tenable.

“Tenable.ep delivers risk-based vulnerability management within a single, unified solution without the need to purchase separate products and manage different licensing models.”

Tenable has a track record of innovating to raise the bar for cybersecurity. With Predictive Prioritization, Tenable helped organizations evolve from trying to fix everything with a critical CVSS score to taking a risk-based approach that focuses on fixing what matters most.

Frictionless Assessment removed the barriers to unified visibility of cloud assets. Now with Tenable.ep, the company is bringing these innovations together and simplifying how disparate assets are assessed so that organizations can approach their vulnerability management programs holistically.

“Organisations faced unprecedented challenges in 2020, putting pressure on all parts of the business,” explains Guy March, Channel Director – EMEA.

“The flexibility afforded by Tenable.ep helps address this. At a time when budgets are stretched, rather than relinquishing one area or asset type to prioritise another, our partners can offer a solution that adapts to customers’ dynamic attack surface in a single, flexible asset-based licensing model for greater simplicity and efficiency.”