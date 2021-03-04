Businesses trust their remote employees are sufficiently skilled to mitigate cybersecurity risks

80% of businesses worldwide are confident their remote employees, specifically those working with finance software or participating in official company transactions, have the knowledge and technology to mitigate cybersecurity risks, according to ESET. This could possibly be due to increased education around cybersecurity in recent years, but could potentially indicate a false sense of security as well.

Yet, this general sense of confidence comes as 73% of these businesses also think they are likely to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident. Additionally, of these businesses, those in the information research and analysis (93%) and accounting, banking and finance (87%) industries were most likely to think a cybersecurity incident would impact them.

1200 senior managers in a variety of industries across the UK, US, Japan and Mexico were surveyed. One of the key areas the survey focused on was business confidence around remote working and its effects on the security of finances.

The pandemic has illuminated cybersecurity as a key concern for businesses

It is no secret that since the COVID-19 lockdowns began, cybercrime has increased, and remote working has presented increased risks for businesses. Cybercrime was already on the rise pre-pandemic, and this research revealed that 45% of businesses said they had experienced a cyber breach in the past.

The pandemic has illuminated cybersecurity as a key concern for businesses, and the report even ranks cyber risks among key global risks.

Investing in new technologies for better security

Similarly, the research outlined that 81% of senior business leaders adopt a cybersecurity-first approach when investing in new technology solutions, and 72% of businesses are actively investing in new technologies for better security of finances.

Commenting on the results, Pavol Balaj, enterprise segment director at ESET, said, “As cybercrime continues to permeate the business world, and with serious financial and reputational consequences, it is essential that businesses are mitigating any risks.

“Mass remote working has permanently altered the threat landscape, and with new opportunities for cybercriminals to exploit, it is essential that all employees across any organization are equipped with the knowledge and tools to detect and prevent a cyberattack or data breach.

“Moving forward from the pandemic, cybersecurity cannot be overlooked as an essential part of business strategy, and ESET’s research reflects the necessity of continued investment in cybersecurity.”