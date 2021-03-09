Marianna Tessel joins Cisco board of directors

Cisco announced the appointment of Marianna Tessel to its board of directors.

“We are excited to welcome Marianna to the Cisco Board,” said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO, Cisco. “Marianna is known for creating a strong, transformational culture that accelerates innovation.

Her successful track record delivering software solutions that solve challenges for businesses of all sizes will help shape Cisco’s strategy for supporting our customers as they leverage digital capabilities to drive recovery and growth.”

Tessel has been executive vice president and chief technology officer of financial software company Intuit since January 2019 and previously served as chief product development officer of Intuit’s Small Business & Self-Employed Group.

Prior to joining Intuit, Tessel served as senior vice president of Engineering and executive vice president of Strategic Development for Docker Inc., a software containerization platform. She also previously served as vice president of Engineering with VMware.

Tessel holds a Bachelor of Science in Computing from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology. At the beginning of her career, she served as Captain for Computer Center R&D in the Israeli Army.

In addition to Tessel, Cisco board members include: M. Michele Burns, Wesley G. Bush, Michael D. Capellas, Mark Garrett, John D. Harris II, Dr. Kristina M. Johnson, Roderick C. McGeary, Chuck Robbins, Brenton L. Saunders and Dr. Lisa Su.