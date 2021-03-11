Qumulo announced a full integration with Commvault. The new capabilities increase data protection and accelerate file data management productivity with a single, simplified solution that enables organizations managing petabytes of data and billions of files to significantly reduce cost, risk and complexity.

As today’s organizations continue to accelerate innovation, solving data management and data protection issues remain paramount. Unlocking the power of file data and protecting it has never been more impactful.

From research organizations finding new cures for diseases, to healthcare organizations leveraging file data to increase patient care or accelerate clinical trials.

From media and entertainment organizations creating the next blockbuster, to oil and gas companies uncovering new efficiencies in the discovery, extraction, and delivery of energy – unstructured file data is driving the human experience.

With the Qumulo File Data Platform, organizations can easily and affordably leverage the value of massive data sets distributed across on-prem and multi-clouds to ensure visibility into the data with uncompromising security and data protection.

Together Qumulo and Commvault provide customers a reliable, cost effective, integrated solution that accelerates the backup process of large unstructured file data, to better organization’s data protection strategy through a simple unified workflow.

“The Qumulo and Commvault deployment is significant for our business. We require a solution that delivers safe backup, minimizes data risk, and integrates with our new file storage approach based on performance, reliability, capacity, and simplicity,” said Harry Palama, Director of System Integration at Mamiye Brothers.

“With Commvault and Qumulo, we have seen an incredible increase in the speed of primary file access, we are able to archive file shares efficiently and access archives quickly when needed. We simply click on a tab for immediate file retrieval.

“Transparent and reliable file access greatly increases our user satisfaction on all platforms. Modernizing our data protection and file storage approach with Qumulo and Commvault has delivered real results for our business.”

The new solution offers full integration between Commvault Backup & Recovery, as of Commvault release R11.22, and Qumulo Core v3.0.0 onward.

Customer workflows are simplified with a unified view in the Commvault Command Center for managing backup and restore jobs, and monitoring real-time job status at a glance.

Qumulo Core API integration is automatically leveraged by Commvault to create, delete, and compare snapshots, dramatically increasing performance and ease of use.

The integration brings together the power of the Commvault Backup & Recovery capabilities with the Qumulo Protect data services capabilities, allowing customers to:

Manage file data changes in real-time via REST APIs to know in real-time which files within their file data sets have changed.

Allow backup jobs to begin in mere minutes instead of hours, up to 28 times faster than previously possible.

Eliminate slow ‘tree-walks’ to identify file changes, often resulting in insufficient time to efficiently back up and protect data files and putting entire file data sets at risk.

“Qumulo and Commvault share a vision of simplicity, scalability and flexibility,” said Ben Gitenstein, Vice President Product Management at Qumulo.

“Whether customers are storing and backing up data in the cloud or on-prem, with Qumulo and Commvault, they can easily manage and protect massive unstructured data sets with ease, furthering their ability to accelerate innovation and unleash the power of their data, wherever it resides.”

Qumulo is a modern choice for Commvault customers who want a cloud-ready file storage platform with world-renowned customer support. The Commvault Backup and Recovery software provides a myriad of features designed to facilitate easy deployment and management.

“Businesses today are highly data driven. While the shift to the cloud is paramount to smooth organizational functioning, managing the data deluge without high-level security can be catastrophic.

“Commvault and Qumulo, together, will bring agility, scalability, and simplicity to our customers’ data management journey,” said Wenceslao Lada, Vice President, Technical Alliances at Commvault.

“We are looking forward to our partnership that will offer our customers the simplicity of Qumulo’s data management portfolio while leveraging the reliability and robustness of our premium quality/market leading data protection, backup, and recovery solutions across hybrid cloud environments.”