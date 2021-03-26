Gary Reinersman joins Cloud 9 as CTO

Cloud 9 announces the appointment of Gary Reinersman as the new Chief Technology Officer.

With over 30 years of experience in building and deploying enterprise software solutions, Gary joins Cloud 9 Software with the overall responsibility of integrated product delivery.

In this role, Gary will lead the collaborative effort between product management, engineering, and IT to deliver products and services that delight the customers.

His strategy prioritizes expanding upon product offerings and broadening product services into adjacent markets while ensuring resiliency of the platform.

Prior to joining Cloud 9 he served as Chief Technology Officer of a privately-held SaaS company which focused on education in the healthcare industry. In his seven and a half years with the company, Gary helped grow the business ten-fold through high organic growth and extensive merger and acquisition activities.

Mike Ressel, CEO of Cloud 9, expressed his enthusiasm for the addition of Reinersman to the executive team. “I am beyond pleased to have Gary join the Cloud 9 team.

“His experience in providing the integrated product and technology leadership necessary to deliver a world-class cloud solution represents yet another one of our continuing investments in Cloud 9.”

Outside of work, Gary enjoys golfing, being on the water, and rooting on his favorite English Premier League soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur. Says Gary, “I’m very excited to join the Cloud 9 team and embrace the customer-focused culture here.

“Besides the exciting technical opportunities of advancing architecture and infrastructure, knowing we’re helping our customers provide better care for their patients offers an even higher purpose to my commitment to excellence.”