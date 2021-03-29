AutoRABIT acquires CodeScan to ensure code quality and security

AutoRABIT announced the acquisition of CodeScan and its code quality and security analysis solution for Salesforce development teams. CodeScan’s technology enables Salesforce development teams to ensure quality code by programmatically enforcing code standardization.

The CodeScan solution rounds out AutoRABIT’s existing SaaS portfolio, complementing AutoRABIT’s leading secure DevOps, to create the industry’s only true DevSecOps platform for Salesforce.

“Never before have organizations faced such a challenging security environment that revolves directly around their code’s quality and security,” says AutoRABIT CEO Vishnu Datla.

“The SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange compromises highlight more than ever the need for integrated development tool chains that ensure not just accelerated feature delivery to support digital transformation but also the increasing need to be secure and compliant as they do so.”

“CodeScan is a natural addition and extension of the AutoRABIT platform,” he continued. “Its automated code review and standardization solution enables Salesforce developers to ensure code quality and security at scale.

“CodeScan’s acquisition will help the Salesforce developer community accelerate digital transformation with both deep understanding of the their dev environments and a solution to improve and change.

“This will be a game changer, as current solutions in the market merely offer a report of issues—not a remedy. AutoRABIT remains committed to the mission of helping Salesforce development teams produce higher quality work, without sacrificing speed or security, and the CodeScan solution will help our customers take their DevSecOps processes to the next level.”

“AutoRABIT has transformed Salesforce release management, allowing organizations to solve their greatest development challenges through a powerful and effective process,” says CodeScan Co-Founder & CEO, Lior Kuyer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about bringing CodeScan’s experience and technology to the AutoRABIT family—with the addition of CodeScan, Autorabit is now without a doubt the most complete and advanced end-to-end DevSecOps suite for Salesforce on the market.”

RA Capital Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to CodeScan in the transaction.