Hornetsecurity acquires Zerospam to extend its reach in the North American market

Hornetsecurity Group has announced its second acquisition this year. Hot on the heels of its acquisition of worldwide backup solution provider Altaro in January, it has now acquired Zerospam, email protection specialists headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Zerospam is a fast-growing business that serves more than 4,000 small, midsized and enterprise customers worldwide via an ecosystem of 400+ partners focused primarily on Canada and the US.

It is a recognized leader in providing cloud-based email security solutions to the SMB market across North America, helping them block unwanted emails and combat cybercriminals.

Providing customers and partners with innovative and safe solutions

“Zerospam has made a name for itself by living its core values, whereby we ‘always stay calm’, ‘dig deeper’, ‘collaborate’ and ‘continuously improve’.

“This has helped us deliver on our aim to provide innovative and safes solutions for our partners and clients, coupled with expedient customer service,” said David Poellhuber, Zerospam President and Founder.

“Becoming part of the Hornetsecurity Group is a critical step in Zerospam’s progression, as we believe it will greatly benefit our customers and partners, as well as our entire team.

“They will now be able to benefit from high-powered, enterprise-class functionality based on Hornetsecurity’s years of expertise in this field, Microsoft 365 integration, and more.”

“We are on a journey to provide all organizations with a comprehensive security and compliance solution for their use of cloud technologies,” said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity.

“We warmly welcome David Poellhuber and the Zerospam team to the Hornetsecurity Group and are keen to integrate all team members into the Hornetsecurity family.

“We will be investing heavily in the Zerospam partner community and providing them with a wide range of new products so that they can boost their customers’ security and compliance beyond their current offerings.”

Strategic step to expand Hornetsecurity’s North American reach

Daniel Blank, COO at Hornetsecurity added: “Our acquisition of Zerospam falls in line with Hornetsecurity’s goal to become the #1 security, compliance and backup provider, and will help the company achieve its aggressive plans in its strongest growth market, North America.

“We are dedicating additional investment into these regions and are excited to shape the next chapter of our successful journey together with our new colleagues at Zerospam.”

The transaction is supported by Hornetsecurity’s shareholders PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies, and Verdane, the specialist Northern European growth equity investor.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.