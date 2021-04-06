TP-Link introduces Archer AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router to improve network efficiency and bandwidth

TP-Link introduced the Archer AX5400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX73).

The Archer AX5400 features the latest-generation in Wi-Fi 6 technology, equipped with HE160 and 1024-QAM, offering 25 percent faster data speeds and six streams of simultaneous transmissions for improved network efficiency and bandwidth to enjoy the benefits of a buffer-free experience while streaming, downloading, gaming and more, all at the same time.

“We are thrilled to be releasing the Archer AX5400, featuring the latest in Wi-Fi 6 and wireless networking advancements,” said Jeff Barney, COO at TP-Link USA.

“Users will enjoy blazing fast wireless speeds over six simultaneous streams, with 4x more capacity for today’s smart homes. Not only future-proofing their home network but enjoying the latest security features such as enhanced IoT protection.”

Archer AX5400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 Router (Archer AX73)

The Archer AX5400 provides fully featured Wi-Fi 6 technology to enable up to 5.4 Gbps of high-speed dual-band connections.

Combining the latest in OFDMA and MU-MIMO reduces network congestion and improves network capacity allowing users to connect 4x more devices while enjoying faster browsing, 8K streaming, and high-speed downloads, all at the same time.

6 high-performance antennas with beamforming and 4T4R technology delivers superior coverage designed perfectly to cover users’ homes. The Archer AX5400 is compatible with OneMesh and will work with any OneMesh range extender to create seamless whole-home coverage.

The Archer AX5400 offers a contemporary aesthetic look and feel with its slant rectangle armor vent design that allows for improved heat dissipation, unleashing full potential.

Additionally, the Archer AX5400 features the new TP-Link HomeShield solution delivering a safe network environment by providing enhanced IoT security, DDoS attack prevention, robust parental controls, and comprehensive reporting, giving users complete control over their network.