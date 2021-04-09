New infosec products of the week: April 9, 2021

VMware increases visibility, enables compliance and enhances security for containerized applications

VMware unveiled expanded cloud workload protection capabilities to deliver security for containers and Kubernetes. The new solution will help increase visibility, enable compliance and enhance security for containerized applications from build to production in public cloud and on-premises environments.

nFront Weak Password Scanner helps orgs scan breached passwords

nFront Weak Password Scanner is available for free to companies worldwide allowing them to scan their Active Directory against over 700 million breached passwords in less than one second. The tool can leverage the haveibeenpwned database or a custom file of password hashes.

Privitar’s native pattern for AWS enables customers to protect sensitive data in the cloud

Privitar launched of a new seamless, native pattern designed to protect sensitive data for use on AWS. By bringing deployment automation to AWS, Privitar is helping customers enable serverless policy execution with AWS Glue, a serverless data integration service that makes it easy to discover, prepare, and combine data for analytics, machine learning, and application development, and importing schemas from the AWS Glue Data Catalog.

Okta Privileged Access improves zero trust security posture for organizations

Okta Privileged Access is a new product that unifies identity management with least privilege access controls for critical infrastructure to increase development speed, operational agility, and improve zero trust security in enterprise technology environments.