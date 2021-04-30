Code42 enhances Incydr to help identify insider risk related to file uploads to unsanctioned websites

Code42 is introducing enhanced capabilities to the Code42 Incydr data risk detection and response product for identifying insider risk related to file uploads to unsanctioned websites.

Incydr Browser Upload Detection is built to detect and alert security teams to unsanctioned browser upload activity, such as employees uploading business documents to personal cloud, email or social media accounts or source code repositories, regardless of the network or internet browser being used.

The risk to company data is ever-present and increasing. Not only do security teams have incomplete visibility into how data is moving in and out of their organization, employees are finding ways – unsanctioned or not – to get their jobs done through cloud collaboration tools.

Incydr helps stop data exposure and gives security teams more accurate alerts and context about file exposure events that happen via browsers.

The Incydr browser upload detection capability is more efficient for security teams to manage as there is no need to maintain browser plug-ins or proxies, and makes investigation and response quicker and more accurate.

“Today, browsers are as critical and ubiquitous in our professional lives as they are in our non-work activities.

“If users can navigate somewhere by browser, they can upload data in seconds, thereby putting valuable company data and intellectual property at risk,” said Code42 CTO Rob Juncker.

“Incydr is uniquely equipped with market-leading technology to provide security teams with broad visibility and detailed context about file content and upload destinations happening via browsers so they can easily detect and respond to data exfiltration – whether malicious or unintentional.”

According to Code42 research from February 2020, the top four unauthorized tools (i.e., not sanctioned by their employer) that employees most commonly use to share files with colleagues are WhatsApp, Google Drive, Facebook and personal email.

Subsequent research from Code42 found that 71% of security teams lack complete visibility to sensitive data movement, regardless of whether the tools used are authorized or not.

At the same time, 59% of IT security leaders expect insider risk to increase in the coming two years.

Incydr allows security teams to:

Protect against web-based data leaks with patent-pending detection methodology, which works regardless of browser type or version.

Reduce their management burden by removing the need to configure or maintain proxies, SSL inspection, or browser plug-ins.

See and easily drill into critical context about file, vector and user for all data exposure events.

Define a list of trusted domains so that only uploads to untrusted domains for actual data exposure events generate alerts. The ability to exclude trusted domains minimizes alert noise that occurs when employees upload documents to trusted domains for legitimate work purposes.

Understand at-a-glance where files are moving by assigning untrusted uploads to destination categories, such as cloud storage, email, messaging, social media platform or source code repository.

Code42 Incydr is the purpose-built solution for Insider Risk Management.