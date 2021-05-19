Alianza Business Cloud Communications expands cloud PBX services for service providers

Alianza has launched its new Business Cloud Communications solution. The solution addresses a clear market need in the service provider product portfolio to expand cloud PBX services by offering business mobility, messaging, and video conferencing.

In a 2021 study done by Independence Research, nearly half of businesses surveyed stated they would prefer to add collaboration services to their existing voice solution, and 87% indicated they would prefer to purchase a combined solution from their broadband provider1.

Following Alianza’s acquisition of CounterPath in March 2021, the combined teams have rapidly integrated their next generation cloud PBX platform with softphones, cloud meetings, and mobile UCaaS solution – creating an easy to manage upgrade path for business customers. The combination of technologies showcases the best of both companies and supports service providers in addressing the 67% of organizations who are moving significant portions of their Unified Communications solutions to the cloud2.

Business Cloud Communications enables service providers to quickly add a voice-first unified communications solution to their product portfolio. The solution not only meets the needs of technology workers in remote, in-office, or hybrid work environments, but also addresses the growing market of frontline workers needing advanced solutions to communicate more effectively in the digital age.

“Alianza is set to position Xplornet Enterprise Solutions as a leader in Canada’s business VoIP solutions market,” said Robbie Zetariuk, Vice President, Xplornet Enterprise Solutions. “Like Enterprise Solutions, Alianza recognizes that each business is unique with different requirements. The scalable, customizable, and easy-to-use features of Business Cloud Communications will allow us to deliver another valuable solution to our enterprise customers.”

“Business Cloud Communications enables service providers to evolve and upgrade their business communications portfolio,” said Justin Cooper, EVP of Product and Customer Success at Alianza. “By providing different service tiers within the solution, it is easy to customize and offer flexibility and scalability, allowing service providers to create packages that map to their business customers’ needs.”

Powered by the agile, easy-to-use Alianza Cloud Communications Platform, Business Cloud Communications expands on an already robust set of commercial services offerings for service providers including POTS replacement Business Lines, Cloud PBX, SIP Trunking, and Business Text Messaging. The cloud communications platform helps service providers quickly realize the massive opportunity for growth in the next generation communications market.