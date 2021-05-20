JumpCloud Protect: One-touch featured mobile MFA app

JumpCloud announced JumpCloud Protect, a one-touch multi-factor authentication (MFA) solution that makes it easy for IT admins to deploy and enforce MFA without adversely impacting end users.

Available for iOS and Android devices, JumpCloud Protect enables simple and efficient “touch to verify” functionality for employees when accessing corporate IT resources authenticated by the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

JumpCloud Protect is a fully featured mobile MFA app, that allows employees authenticating into protected apps and resources to verify themselves directly from their corporate-issued or BYOD mobile device. JumpCloud Protect:

Installs on both iOS and Android devices

Simple “one-touch” accept or deny functionality to verify an identity when accessing IT resources

Alternate Time-based One-time Password (TOTP) token-generation capabilities for any JumpCloud authenticated resources or users’ personal online accounts requiring second factor verification

“Our IT team is challenged with a number of requirements. Making employees happy and productive, reducing the total cost of equipping them with the right IT tools, and ensuring we are keeping the company secure while people are remote is our new normal,” said Randy Tanenhaus, IT Manager at ClassPass. “I like JumpCloud’s direction. JumpCloud Protect means we can give our employees the simplest verification solution on the market. Without disrupting their work, we really know it’s them. Further, I have been able to think about other critical priorities versus evaluating, buying, and integrating a 2FA solution into our identity strategy.”

“At Employee Zero, we’ve been implementing JumpCloud solutions for our clients for the past six years,” said James Martin, director at Employee Zero, an IT consultancy and managed service provider. “In that time, we have seen so many exciting advancements in features and value-adds to the platform. JumpCloud Protect is a major leap forward in keeping identity and security in one easy to manage place for both the end user, and for us as IT support. JumpCloud Protect will reduce the cost of maintaining a separate MFA solution for our clients whilst making things more streamlined.”

In addition to its extensive feature set, JumpCloud Protect provides a number of benefits for customers of JumpCloud at any package level, and the employees and IT and security teams that manage access and security controls at these companies:

Secure all endpoints : JumpCloud Protect will extend beyond the JumpCloud user portal and cloud applications, to also protect on-premise applications, Mac, Windows, and Linux desktops, VPN and wireless networks, and servers.

: JumpCloud Protect will extend beyond the JumpCloud user portal and cloud applications, to also protect on-premise applications, Mac, Windows, and Linux desktops, VPN and wireless networks, and servers. Reduce IT cost : JumpCloud Protect is included with all packages at no extra cost. This includes any customers of the JumpCloud Free package.

: JumpCloud Protect is included with all packages at no extra cost. This includes any customers of the JumpCloud Free package. Vendor consolidation : Admins will no longer have to manage third-party MFA or authenticator apps and save on their associated licensing and integration costs. JumpCloud Protect is natively combined with the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

: Admins will no longer have to manage third-party MFA or authenticator apps and save on their associated licensing and integration costs. JumpCloud Protect is natively combined with the JumpCloud Directory Platform. Integrated with JumpCloud’s Conditional Access “step-up” authentication policies : For customers of JumpCloud’s Platform Plus package, JumpCloud Protect adds an extra layer of security by providing an integrated MFA solution with the package’s Conditional Access Policies, triggering verification of an identity based upon a variety of parameters, such as device trust, location, network trust, and application-specific step-up challenges.

: For customers of JumpCloud’s Platform Plus package, JumpCloud Protect adds an extra layer of security by providing an integrated MFA solution with the package’s Conditional Access Policies, triggering verification of an identity based upon a variety of parameters, such as device trust, location, network trust, and application-specific step-up challenges. Ease of use: Standard MFA methods are often viewed as cumbersome for end users such as the insertion of six digit token numbers into authentication fields or combined with passwords. JumpCloud Protect provides a one-touch authentication method to provide employee convenience when challenged with verifying their identity.

“Most organizations struggle to find the balance of appropriate security levels and convenience for employees. Security and IT teams are looking for solutions that eliminate friction, without incurring additional costs in integration time, effort, and vendor management,” said Greg Keller, CTO at JumpCloud. “JumpCloud Protect gives IT and security teams a path to protection without irritating users or overcomplicating their infrastructure. Mobile push MFA is an easy-to-understand and easy-to-use solution for employees, and simplifies IT and SecOps who can rely upon the same vendor they use for their identity and device management solutions with tightly integrated MFA solutions.”

JumpCloud Protect is currently in an early access evaluation period with select customers and will launch in late Q2.