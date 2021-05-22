CyberLink partners with ACE Biotek for a fully automated solution to control access

CyberLink announced a partnership with ACE Biotek, by integrating its FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, providing a quick, fully automated solution to control access and check-in personnel, in addition to verifying proper mask wearing and measuring body temperature when required, to maintain a safe environment inside business, medical and other facilities.

With COVID-19 still active and to be better prepared for another potential pandemic, organizations around the world are turning to technology to identify cost effective solutions to automate access control and health screening measures at their facilities.

Performing these tasks manually is error prone and costly. And bottlenecks are likely during busy periods, adding social distancing challenges.

ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System (TC-800) is designed to perform frictionless access control and health checkpoints across industries, including medical and office facilities, primary targets for the company. By integrating infrared cameras and CyberLink’s FaceMe engine, TC-800 brings together all the necessary features to verify identity with or without mask, detect mask-wearing compliance, and measure body temperature, all in a half-second, making the process almost invisible to users.

Launched earlier this year, the system is already deployed and delivering positive results for customers in the US and Taiwan. For example, in a tech company with over 5,000 employees, TC-800 has replaced timeclocks to record employees’ attendance, removing queues at busy hours while adding all the system’s access control and health screening features, automating tasks otherwise largely performed manually. Benefits were immediate, from labor cost savings and attendance improvements, to much tighter access controls and the assurance of a safer work environment.

“As parts of the world are re-opening to a new normal and others are still actively fighting COVID-19, facial recognition can play a central role in enabling automated, frictionless security, access control and health screening solutions that are critical in both cases,” said Mei Guu, senior VP of CyberLink. “With its comprehensive support of IoT hardware, optimized across operating systems, FaceMe integrates seamlessly into ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen Access Control and Health Screening System, enabling contactless access control, time and attendance, and health measurement solution to businesses and medical facilities.“

CyberLink’s FaceMe engine is ranked as one of the most accurate facial recognition technologies in the world by the renowned National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), listed top 6 in both 1:1 and 1:N tests. With the comprehensive support for operating systems, including Windows, Linux (Ubuntu, Red Hat, CentOS), JetPack (Jetson), iOS and Android, and the optimization for CPU, GPU, SoC, APU, and VPUs, FaceMe provide a flexible solution to enable facial recognition across a wide range of IoT/AIoT devices.

“Wallie Screen is a fully-integrated solution verify identity, monitor access, record time attendance and perform health screening, all within a half-second,” said Jason Chou, Director of Medical Solution of ACE Biotek. “By partnering with CyberLink, ACE Biotek integrates a world-class, highly accurate facial recognition and mask detection engine into its Wallie Screen system, addressing a fast-growing need for frictionless security, health and safety solutions that emerged with COVID-19 and is even more prevalent as parts of the world is reopening.”

ACE Biotek’s Wallie Screen AI Rapid Temperature Screening System is equipped with real-time infrared body temperature and identity recognition. Additionally, Wallie Screen can also automatically detect whether the face is wearing a mask.

It is equipped with cross-platform real-time remote monitoring, which can activate the use of equipment during non-epidemic times and reduce the possibility of on-site disease infection.