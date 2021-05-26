Tony Shadrake joins Beyond Identity as VP of EMEA

Passwordless identity management provider Beyond Identity announced the appointment of its Vice President of EMEA, Tony Shadrake. Tony’s role as the head of the growing EMEA team is fundamental to the expansion of the company in the region.

The vast majority of data breaches and ransomware attacks start with cybercriminals stealing or leveraging compromised passwords. By eliminating the password altogether, Beyond Identity removes this primary attack vector and stops attacks.

Launched in April 2020, the company replaces insecure passwords with an innovative solution based on asymmetric cryptography and X.509 certificates. This proven, secure and scalable technology underpins TLS (the lock in the browser) which is ubiquitously deployed across the internet to protect trillions of pounds of financial transactions daily.

The cloud-native solution can be deployed in under an hour. It provides businesses with the strongest multi-factor authentication possible and removes user friction by requiring users to pick up a second device or enter a one-time code to login.

With 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry – both in the UK and the US – Tony brings with him unique insights from these two dynamic markets. Previous experience includes senior roles at VMware/Carbon Black, Webroot, and Computer Associates. At Carbon Black, Tony was the first man on the ground in EMEA and was instrumental in building the business from the ground up.

In his role, Tony will be responsible for building out the business in EMEA by implementing strategies to drive growth across the region. As a 100 percent channel-centric business, Tony will use his vast experience of building two-tier channels to repeat this model across EMEA for Beyond Identity.

The company’s recent partnership with Distology contributes to this objective, opening up new opportunities for Beyond Identity through the distributor’s network of IT resellers and MSSPs in the UK & Ireland. Tony’s initial team of 10 employees in EMEA is up and running and striving for the next stage of business success.

Commenting on his appointment, Tony said: “The pedigree of the founders is fantastic and I’m excited to be a part of this growing business. There is so much potential in the EMEA markets for a modern authentication solution that solves a real problem and takes away the risk and pain of passwords, so I’m looking forward to continuing the company’s success as we build out these new regions.”