Siren partners with SECTION6 to strengthen its presence in the APAC region

Siren announced a new partnership agreement with Auckland-based SECTION6, a consultancy which specialises in optimising the delivery and operation of critical IT solutions built around enterprise-class open source technologies, with a strong focus on automation, standardisation, and continuous deployment. Other notable SECTION6 partners include Elastic (an OEM Siren partner), Red Hat, Sonatype, Microsoft, EnterpriseDB, and Cloudera.

The key strategic rationale for the collaboration is SECTION6’s partnership with Elastic – the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack. Siren embeds the commercial distribution of Elasticsearch into its platform, backed up and supported by Elastic for ultimate end-to-end platform resilience and stability.

Siren extends the native Elasticsearch capabilities via a plugin which can perform real-time big data correlations within Elasticsearch clusters, a critical capability for the law enforcement and intelligence communities.

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said: “The APAC market is important to us as it offers enormous potential to work with new intelligence and law enforcement organizations. As SECTION6 is a prominent Elastic partner in the region, the collaboration between us makes perfect business sense. The demand for investigative intelligence and large-scale interconnected data analysis is accelerating rapidly. Our platform, combined with Elasticsearch, uniquely enables this in real-time at a scale that organizations require. We fully expect that our unique blend of investigative intelligence capabilities will provide significant value to SECTION6’s client base.”

Yashdeep Patil, a Director of SECTION6, said: “Siren is an innovative platform within the data analytics space. The investigative landscape in the APAC region is becoming more sophisticated, and, in Siren, we have a partner who can offer a platform that evolves in line with rapidly changing law enforcement and cybersecurity requirements. Siren will allow our clients to address new challenges as they scale data volumes. Listening to client feedback, Siren is exactly the type of solution required to stay ahead in the intelligence game in this digital age.”

Elasticsearch, part of the Elastic Stack, is a distributed, open source search and analytics engine for all types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured.

The Elastic Stack is a set of open source tools for data ingestion, enrichment, storage, analysis, and visualization that are known for speed, scale, and interoperability. Siren can be used across industries to build enhanced Elasticsearch-based applications for mission-critical use cases in cybersecurity, fraud and financial crime, and investigative intelligence and law enforcement.

The Siren platform is used worldwide as a key component in investigative solutions, search, and discovery solutions. It makes domain experts more self-sufficient from IT than ever before, allowing them to ingest, model and investigate correlations without coding support.