Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program expands hybrid and multicloud solutions delivery

Nutanix announced the launch of the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, further extending the benefits of the Elevate Partner Program to now include service providers globally.

The program empowers service provider partners – including managed and cloud service providers – to build highly-differentiated hybrid and multicloud services delivering increased profitability and faster time-to-market.

As many organizations look for opportunities to simplify their IT operations, IDC forecasts the managed cloud services market to grow to $101.1B by 2024. With this opportunity, comes the challenge of service providers meeting increasingly individualized customer demands while staying profitable.

The Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program helps service providers improve margins and agility by addressing the lock-in and minimum commitment requirements encountered in traditional service provider vendor models and programs.

“As the demand for managed and cloud services surges, service providers are uniquely positioned to assist an organization’s growth, optimization initiatives, and digital transformation needs,” said Christian Alvarez, SVP Worldwide Channels at Nutanix. “Through the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, we are rewarding our partners’ commitment in delivering high value IT cloud service offerings​ and helping them maximize profitability and increase their revenue growth potential through premium offerings.”

Nutanix elevate service provider program details

This service provider program adds two partnership levels to Nutanix Elevate: Authorized Service Provider and Professional Service Provider. Authorized Service Providers will include partners new to Nutanix or those delivering Nutanix services to small to mid-market organizations.

Professional Service Provider will deliver differentiated services for enterprise organizations. Partners who join the program will be able to take advantage of all the benefits outlined in the Elevate Service Provider Program Guide including training, Not For Resale (NFR) and Nutanix XLAB software licenses, and enablement support.

Professional Service Provider partners will be able to take advantage of expanded support from Nutanix including marketing materials, potential market development funds, sales tools, goal-based financial incentives and rebates, and personalized insights in Nutanix’s Partner Portal.

Key advantages of Nutanix Solutions and Elevate Service Provider Program include:

Improved bottom line : Simplified pricing options, no minimum commitment levels​ or mandatory product purchases help deliver increased profitability for service providers. Nutanix service providers also benefit from significantly lower management overhead with Nutanix, compared to competitors, ultimately delivering a highly capable and cost effective HCI solution.

: Simplified pricing options, no minimum commitment levels​ or mandatory product purchases help deliver increased profitability for service providers. Nutanix service providers also benefit from significantly lower management overhead with Nutanix, compared to competitors, ultimately delivering a highly capable and cost effective HCI solution. Increased top line and fast​er time-to-market : The simplicity of Nutanix solutions can also help deliver faster time-to-market thanks to more than 80% faster deployment. Nutanix service providers can also onboard and rapidly scale new services including private, hybrid and multicloud, Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Database as a Service (DBaaS), and more. Additionally, Nutanix software licenses can be used by service providers at their customer site, in the service provider’s environment, or on Nutanix Clusters running in public cloud environments, including AWS, AWS GovCloud and with support for Microsoft Azure under development, giving their customers a fast path to hybrid cloud.

: The simplicity of Nutanix solutions can also help deliver faster time-to-market thanks to more than 80% faster deployment. Nutanix service providers can also onboard and rapidly scale new services including private, hybrid and multicloud, Desktop as a Service (DaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Database as a Service (DBaaS), and more. Additionally, Nutanix software licenses can be used by service providers at their customer site, in the service provider’s environment, or on Nutanix Clusters running in public cloud environments, including AWS, AWS GovCloud and with support for Microsoft Azure under development, giving their customers a fast path to hybrid cloud. Simplicity: A hallmark of Nutanix solutions, and a key driver behind the company’s average NPS score of 90 for the last seven years, is simplicity. Service providers will be able to deliver IT services, at any scale, with simple one-click deployment, upgrades, scaling, self-healing capabilities, troubleshooting and more with Nutanix. This will allow our service provider partners to realize nearly 60% more efficient IT infrastructure management, freeing up significant time to focus on innovation and supporting broader business priorities. Additionally, service providers can take advantage of auto-metering, enabling them to provide granular billing to their customers.

Nutanix is running a Service Provider Starter Pack promotional offer for new partners joining the Elevate Service Provider Program. This promotional offer includes training, certification and the right Nutanix software to help our partners bring their differentiated services to production and start generating revenue. This offer is available immediately.

“Thanks to the successful partnership we’ve built with Nutanix, Cyxtera’s customers can now deploy Nutanix Cloud Platform on our automated, on-demand infrastructure platform in more than half of our world-class datacenters. The Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program offers us the ability to continue growing together. We are very excited to provide our customers increased flexibility by eliminating the complexities of procurement, logistics, and capital equipment management as a strategic Nutanix partner for hosted private infrastructure via Cyxtera’s Enterprise Bare Metal offering,” said Russell Cozart, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Strategy, Cyxtera.

“At HKT, we are continuously enhancing our managed service offerings of integrated solutions to support the unique business needs of Hong Kong enterprises. Nutanix is a trusted and reliable partner, which performs admirably in terms of technology and support. With the new Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, together we will be able to deliver greater value and innovation for our customers’ digital transformation journey, in a way that can best meet their business demands across hybrid and multicloud,” said Tom Chan, Managing Director of HKT Commercial Group, HKT.

“OneNeck IT Solutions partnered with Nutanix to power our ReliaCloud Edge, a hosted private cloud, because Nutanix technologies provided the scalability to meet our customer’s IT needs with the reliability, security and high performance that their business demands. As we continue to expand our partnership with new services powered by Nutanix, the option to join the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program offers us additional benefits that will help us expand our customers’ ability to consume our data center services,” said Ted Wiessing, SVP Technology and Chief Security & Privacy Officer, OneNeck.