Verizon Advanced SASE solution merges SD WAN capabilities with network security services

Verizon Business announced the launch of its new Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, merging SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services to create a unified, cloud-delivered service able to meet the increasingly complex digital demands of enterprises.

For many organizations, the growing number of online threats (as highlighted in Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report), the changes in application data traffic between cloud and edge, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an unprecedented mix of performance and security challenges. More than ever, businesses are looking for scalable, flexible solutions that are able to adapt to business requirements, while optimizing performance and security.

“Advanced SASE makes it easier for companies to focus on their business growth and operations, while we manage their networks and security,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “By merging SD WAN capabilities with network security services, we’ve created a solution that fully leverages our expertise and helps customers securely and efficiently connect people, data and endpoints, from any location to any app or service.”

While many companies would agree that digital transformation remains a top priority, the reality for most enterprise technology teams is that managing and securing an increasingly complex IT environment poses significant challenges.

At its core, Advanced SASE is an adaptive, end-to-end offering delivered as a single-provider managed solution that leverages Verizon Business’ expertise in managed services, removing the burden of managing individual components from the customer’s IT team. In addition, customers will be able to leverage cumulative insights that optimize the solution’s full potential.

Verizon Business will continue to expand its Advanced SASE offering partners, bringing together proven products from recognized network and security industry leaders whose technology and services integrate seamlessly with our own.