Zyxel adds new WiFi 6 Mesh products to its portfolio

Zyxel Communications announced the upcoming launch of a new WiFi 6 series, the DX3300, DX3301, EX3300, EX3301 and WX3100. The series includes a complete portfolio of DSL/Ethernet Gateways/IADs along with an extender.

This new offering will be one of Zyxel’s most cost-competitive product series for migration to WiFi 6 Mesh and is a great choice for service providers who want to offer these capabilities under an existing copper or fiber infrastructure.

“With the steady growth of IoT applications and connected appliances in households, customer demand for super-fast and reliable WiFi is immense,” said James Harris, Senior Product Director for Zyxel Communications in EMEA. “This WiFi 6 Mesh series is giving service providers the opportunity to provide their customers with superior WiFi service on all their devices – anywhere in their home.”

Through easy set-up and network self-optimization, service providers can use this series to launch brand new services or to upgrade existing ones. The products contain powerful, built-in management features that greatly reduce service expenses. Thanks to Zyxel’s OPAL software – service providers can do remote configuration, upgrade software, run diagnostics and provide management – all from their own customer support office.

The series also comes with an app to assist customers in set-up, configuration and management of their home network, which greatly saves on the support costs.