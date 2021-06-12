Checkmarx names Roman Tuma as CRO

Checkmarx announced that it has named Roman Tuma as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously the Vice President of Sales for Checkmarx’s EMEA, LATAM, and APAC business, he will now be responsible for driving the company’s go-to-market strategy including overseeing global sales, channel operations, and strategic alliances.

During his tenure at Checkmarx, Tuma has been instrumental in growing the company’s revenue and customer base in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, as well as streamlining global sales processes and forging new partnerships and alliances.

Moving forward, he will continue this momentum and position Checkmarx for its next phase of growth by introducing new routes to market, expanding its network of customers and partners, and redefining the way code scanning and testing is consumed.

“Roman brings an unparalleled level of strategy, leadership, and energy to his new position as CRO. As an industry veteran, his proven track record of success in scaling companies is a testament to his deep cybersecurity and cloud expertise, outstanding sales strategy and execution, and innovative mindset,” said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO, Checkmarx. “All organizations around the globe are grappling with today’s dynamic and complex application security landscape, and Roman will be essential in helping to meet and exceed their needs while also evolving Checkmarx’s business.”

Tarim Wasim, Partner at Hellman & Friedman, which acquired Checkmarx last year, added, “Roman has demonstrated clear and sustained success, making him the ideal fit to join the Checkmarx management team and assume the role of CRO. During his time leading sales in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC, he has been a cornerstone of the team. We’re excited to welcome Roman to his new global position as we build on what has already been a very strong year for Checkmarx.”

Tuma possesses more than 27 years of experience – 17 of which have been spent in the cybersecurity industry – building and operating high-growth, customer-oriented teams. Prior to Checkmarx, he spent over 10 years at IBM in multiple executive positions, including Vice President of IBM Hybrid Cloud where he oversaw sales, revenue growth and profitability, technical support, and cloud solution implementation strategy. Prior to this, Tuma held various leadership and sales roles at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and ActivCard.

“Checkmarx’s deeply-rooted AppSec and DevOps history, unique understanding of developer needs, and innovative approach to application security testing is a winning recipe for success,” said Tuma. “I’m excited to build on Checkmarx’s position as the market leader in AST, while driving value for every organization that’s concerned with developing secure applications and software.”