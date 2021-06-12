Sherweb partners with LogMeIn to offer password management solution to its partners

Sherweb announced it is joining forces with LogMeIn to offer its partners LastPass, a password management solution.

LastPass is an all-in-one solution that offers single sign-on and multi-factor authentication to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with the visibility and control over every access point of their clients’ businesses. It empowers end users to generate, secure, and share passwords seamlessly and without compromising access to a company’s sensitive data, while providing valuable insight and control to Admins.

“We’re very excited to announce this partnership with LogMeIn. Together, we’re equipping our partners with a very practical solution that they’ll have great success in reselling,’’ said Jason Brown, Vice President, Product at Sherweb. “LastPass simplifies password management and boasts some incredible functionality like single sign-on and multi-factor authentication that provide extra security, making it an ideal solution for today’s remote worker.’’

Solidify security stack

This latest addition to Sherweb’s growing cloud marketplace means that partners will be able to solidify their security stack, manage user identity and offer clients 24/7 dark web monitoring, with no additional training required.

“When 80 percent of breaches involve weak or stolen passwords and 28 percent involve small businesses, it’s imperative for businesses of all sizes to take control of employee password security,” said Harvey Grasty, Vice President, Business Development at LogMeIn. “With this partnership, MSPs can minimize their customers’ risk of a successful data breach and strengthen their overall security posture using an industry leading password manager. Sherweb partners can now deploy the LastPass solution across their clients’ companies and manage and deploy them within one-pane-of-glass.”