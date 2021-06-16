Akamai’s enhancements expand possibilities for developers at the edge

Akamai announces enhancements designed to enable Akamai customers to create and deliver even more user experiences at the edge.

Since its introduction, Akamai’s EdgeWorkers serverless edge compute solution has empowered developers to build and deliver digital experiences from Akamai’s platform of unparalleled scale, worldwide. With the latest release, Akamai gives developers even richer capabilities and greater control at the edge.

New Akamai edge platform enhancements include:

More flexibility for EdgeWorkers, making it even easier for developers to deploy code at the edge. New resource tiers offer developers a choice by packaging CPU and memory, along with commensurate pricing options, to best fit their needs. The two tiers — Basic Compute for applications requiring lower CPU and memory consumption, and Dynamic Compute for those applications demanding higher levels — include free usage for a combined 60 million EdgeWorkers events per month, up to 30 million per tier.

EdgeKV provides high-availability, low-latency access to data for custom code at the edge. EdgeKV is a globally distributed key-value store that simplifies and accelerates database functions for edge applications. There is no complex query language, and it supports a wide range of data types. As an example, a sports and entertainment company has implemented EdgeKV with EdgeWorkers to perform complex geolocation calculations. The capability maps users’ longitude and latitude coordinates in relation to state borders, helping to ensure compliance of their service with local laws.

API Acceleration, Akamai’s newest delivery offering specifically optimized for API traffic, provides increased reliability and performance at scale. As API-intensive applications have become increasingly popular, API traffic has exploded. In 2020, Akamai delivered more than 300 trillion API requests — a 53% year-over-year increase. API acceleration uses special-purpose hardware, reserved capacity, and prioritized routing to help ensure API transactions are completed successfully.

“Since introducing EdgeWorkers, we have been inspired by the creative ways customers are using the Akamai Intelligent Edge to deliver amazing user experiences. With this latest platform release, we hope to accelerate this innovation by giving developers the ability to build truly transformative applications at the edge,” said Lelah Manz, senior vice president, Edge Technology Group, Akamai. “We know that we’re just scratching the surface and can’t wait to see what new ideas take shape using EdgeWorkers and the Akamai platform.”