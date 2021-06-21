SentinelOne announces IPO

SentinelOne has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC to offer 32,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock to the public.

In addition, the company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

The IPO price is expected to be between $26.00 to $29.00 per share. SentinelOne has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “S.”

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays Capital Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities will act as active book-running managers for the proposed offering. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. will act as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering. Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

In addition to the shares sold in the public offering, SentinelOne announced that certain of its existing stockholders have agreed, subject to certain regulatory conditions, to purchase a number of shares of SentinelOne’s Class A common stock with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $50.0 million at a price equal to the initial public offering price. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.