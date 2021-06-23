Synology announces DSM 7.0, enhancing security, system management capabilities

Synology will officially release DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.0 and a significant expansion of their cloud platform, C2 in the coming weeks. Focusing on enhancing security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, DSM 7.0 is a large step forward for the Synology NAS and SAN product lines.

Further, Synology is rolling out both hybrid and cloud-only products for C2, adding a new password manager, directory as a service, cloud backup, and secure file sharing solutions. Synology is also focusing on opening a new data center location to expand its C2 services in the Asia Pacific region later this year.

How Synology edge solutions solve data management challenges

“Large amounts of unstructured data is constantly being generated at exponential rates,” said Philip Wong, CEO, Synology. “Traditional centralized storage deployments can no longer keep up with ever-increasing bandwidth and performance demands. Edge cloud products, like Synology’s storage management lineup, are one of the fastest-growing solutions in the market today, because they uniquely address the challenges that modern businesses meet.”

Over eight million of Synology’s data management solutions have been deployed worldwide, each powered by the DSM operating system. As the world’s largest NAS OS, DSM uniquely combines storage interoperability, backup and data protection capabilities, and robust synchronization and collaboration solutions together to address increasingly distributed workplaces and sources of data. Synology-developed add-ons, such as Synology Drive and Active Backup suite, feature more than six million monthly downloads.

Launching at the same time as the software update are brand new hybrid-cloud services called Hybrid Share and Active Insight. Hybrid Share combines Synology’s C2 storage flexibility with on-premise solutions, and allows users to synchronize files so important data is always available. Active Insight is a large-scale device monitoring and diagnostics solution that will allow IT admins to view all devices from a cloud-based management system.

Additionally, software improvements include support for up to 1 PB volumes and security improvements in the form of Secure SignIn. This brand-new authentication system makes two-factor effortless and straightforward to use.

C2 new solutions & data center

Launching later this year are new cloud solutions from Synology: C2 Identity, C2 Backup, C2 Password, and C2 Transfer. C2 Identity is a hybrid-cloud directory as a service to simplify cross-site domain management,3 while the remaining are standalone solutions that address modern business’s needs to protect passwords, share sensitive files, and back up any endpoints and common SaaS cloud services.

“Four years of rolling out and operating our cloud service has allowed us to integrate our expertise in data management with new technologies, enabling innovative optimizations that allow us to deliver a reliable but extremely cost-competitive solution,” said Wong. “We’re now looking at a path of rapid expansion into additional locations to address potential customers.”

Already in the works is a new data center in Taiwan to better serve the Asia Pacific region. The expansion enables the entire C2 portfolio to be closer to more customers, reducing latency and improving the end user experience similar to how Synology on-premises NAS and SAN solutions do for edge deployments.

“DSM 7.0 and the new C2 expansion bring forward Synology’s new outlook on data management,” Wong stated. “We will continue pushing the boundaries even further with closer integration, bringing out the best of both on-premises and cloud architectures together.”