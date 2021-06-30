Panorays
Download: The CISO’s Guide to Third-Party Security Management

Managing the security of your third parties is crucial, but security assessments are riddled with problems, including a lack of context, scalability and relevance. How can you build an effective process?

In this comprehensive guide, we provide the direction you need to make your organization’s third-party security program efficient and scalable.

You will learn how to:

  • Implement compensating internal controls when your suppliers don’t have or won’t reveal their own
  • Collaborate with suppliers to ensure success in the remediation process
  • Create KPIs to help manage, improve the process and demonstrate achievements
