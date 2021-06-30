DeltaNet International Phishing Simulator strengthens phishing attacks awareness training

DeltaNet International announced the availability of its Phishing Simulator, to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity awareness training against phishing attacks. This solution enables organizations to assess the effectiveness of their cybersecurity education, diagnosing vulnerabilities and identifying urgent skills gaps through realistic phishing simulations.

The phishing simulation tool can be used simply to test the susceptibility of an organization from falling victim to a phishing attack, but when combined with follow-up training to close knowledge and risk gaps, users can experience true added value.

The simulator allows users to choose from a carefully curated selection of phishing email templates, or create new templates specifically for their campaign and fully customise the software based on their brand and requirements. Available direct or through resellers, users can simulate targeted spear-phishing attacks, such as clicking on malicious URLs, and requests for personal information and passwords.

The tool is delivered through the intelligent learning experience platform, Astute, which also makes it easy for businesses to deploy refresher eLearning to employees who ‘fail’ the phishing simulation through its cloud-based platform.

“Regardless of size, every organization is under threat of phishing attacks and with the headlines constantly announcing the latest breach, it’s high time cybersecurity awareness training became a priority for all employees. All it takes is one click on a malicious link, and it could open your organization to a cyberattack,” said Darren Hockley, Managing Director at DeltaNet International.

“By simulating an attack, you can test the resilience of the employees within your organization and then quickly deploy focused training to those employees that need it. This builds organizational resilience to cybersecurity risks and can continually be assessed and measured through multiple campaigns.”

Benefiting from high-quality eLearning and a breadth of cybersecurity awareness training courses, users of DeltaNet International’s Phishing Simulator can automatically enrol participants who failed the phishing test onto any courses via Astute, or access other company policy documents and eLearning.

Business leaders can measure the effectiveness of the testing by tracking in real-time how employees have reacted to the fake phishing email, allowing security, compliance and HR teams to understand where to provide additional support to mitigate risk and reduce susceptibility to phishing attacks.

“With impersonation phishing attacks becoming increasingly common, we will additionally be working closely with our users to create highly personalised templates designed to test the vulnerability of their employees. By impersonating considerable levels of familiarity, these emails will test even the most highly aware and vigilant employees, so organizations understand where to prioritise training,” added Jason Stirland, CTO at DeltaNet International.