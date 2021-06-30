PoC for critical Windows Print Spooler flaw leaked (CVE-2021-1675)

CVE-2021-1675, a Windows Print Spooler vulnerability that Microsoft patched in June 2021, presents a much greater danger than initially thought: researchers have proved that it can be exploited to achieve remote code execution and – what’s worse – PoC exploits have since been leaked.

About CVE-2021-1675

Credited to Zhipeng Huo of Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab, Piotr Madej of AFINE and Yunhai Zhang of NSFOCUS TIANJI Lab, CVE-2021-1675 (aka “PrintNightmare”) was initially classed as low severity vulnerability, allowing local privilege elevation, and was patched on June 2021 Patch Tuesday.

But on June 21, 2021, Microsoft changed the classification because it was discovered that the flaw allows for remote code execution (RCE), and it was re-classified as critical.

Then, on June 27, the researchers from Chinese cybersecurity company QiAnXin shared on Twitter a video/GIF demonstrating an exploit for the vulnerability to achieve RCE.

Two days later, researchers from Sangfor Technologies published and then quickly deleted technical details and a PoC exploit for CVE-2021-1675, but not before the GitHub repository where they put it was cloned / forked.

What now?

CVE-2021-1675 affects various versions of Windows Server (2004, 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2012 R2, 2016, 2019, 20H2) and Windows (7, 8.1, RT 8.1, 10).

The Windows Print Spooler is an application / interface / service that interacts with local or networked printers and manages the printing process.

It is an old Windows component (20+ years) and researchers find bugs in it often. Occasionally, threat actors do it, too: the attackers behind the infamous Stuxnet malware leveraged, among other bugs, a “lowly” privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows Print Spooler service.

Copied and modified PoC exploits for CVE-2021-1675 will be widely available soon. In fact, forks and specific implementations can already be found online. So, for those organizations that haven’t yet implemented the available patch, time is now of the essence.