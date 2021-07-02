Immuta’s SaaS deployment option helps implement data access control across cloud data environment

Immuta launched new SaaS deployment option, enabling data teams to implement data access control across their entire cloud data environment in minutes.

Modern data teams are moving to pure SaaS deployments for all of their analytics and data science, and they want access control delivered in the same way. Immuta’s SaaS deployment option addresses this burgeoning demand, making it simple to implement while minimizing infrastructure overhead.

“Organizations are embracing cloud data architectures, but lack the proper controls on sensitive data that are required to meet their regulatory and internal security requirements,” said Immuta’s Co-Founder and CTO, Steve Touw. “Immuta’s SaaS deployment option mitigates those challenges by providing universal cloud data access control, delivered as a cloud service fully managed and hosted by Immuta. With Immuta’s SaaS deployment option, customers can quickly get started unlocking the full potential of their data with automated data security and zero maintenance or infrastructure costs.”

While Immuta already offers a self-managed deployment option, the new SaaS deployment option is designed specifically for cloud-native initiatives. Within minutes, customers can be up and running with universal cloud data access; sensitive data detection and classification; scalable and centralized policy-based access control; advanced masking and anonymization; and dynamic policy enforcement and auditing. The hassle-free deployment and smooth software upgrades reduce downtime and enhance security, making it easier to focus on business-critical tasks.

The Immuta SaaS deployment option will be available in North America and Europe across multiple cloud compute platforms and services, including Snowflake, Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Starburst, and Trino.