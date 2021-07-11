Dasera hires three women to its leadership team

Dasera announced that it has named three women to its leadership team: Erin Swanson as VP Marketing, April Mitchell as Head of Engineering, and Deepti Hemwani as Head of Product. Dasera’s new leaders are masters of their craft and will help Dasera dramatically accelerate its product development and market presence. These female executive hires also shatter norms in a male-dominated industry.

“Each of these highly accomplished women possess extraordinary leadership prowess, exceptional industry knowledge and a deep dedication to our mission: to make data security omnipotent in order to cripple breaches once and for all,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO and Co-Founder of Dasera.

“We are committed to bringing the best talent to Dasera as we have a higher calling than a typical cybersecurity company,” added Chaudhuri. “We believe that data security is sacred; a fundamental human right worth fighting for to make the world a safer place. Erin, April, and Deepti share our company’s passion for driving profound change throughout the industry and to safeguard our customers’ most valuable assets – their data and their people.”

Today, companies are either trying to solve data security concerns with a patchwork of point solutions that address some of the vulnerabilities, or not all. Such tactics lead to data breaches and loss of brand equity.

Recognized as one of the Top 10 cloud security startups in 2021 by CRN, Dasera helps customers secure data between the areas of access control and data loss prevention (DLP). The platform automatically finds where sensitive cloud data is stored, detects data store misconfigurations, analyzes permissions, monitors data in use, and tracks data lineage.

“We are living in a data security renaissance that is exemplified by high demand and increased funding because it isn’t fixed by traditional security solutions,” said Noah Johnson, CTO and Co-Founder of Dasera. “The powerful combination of leadership acumen, market readiness, and product differentiation, positions Dasera to be the one to shape the space.”

Erin Swanson, Vice President, Marketing

Swanson is a marketing start-up professional with over 20 years of experience in demand generation, product marketing, and communications. She brings a proven track record of creating brand awareness, scaling lead generation activities, and standing out in crowded markets.

Prior to joining Dasera, Erin led all outbound marketing activities at Demisto, a leading SOAR vendor that was acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2019 for $560M. She’s also held senior marketing positions at Virtana, Cenzic, and Solidcore. In her new position, Swanson will drive marketing strategy around the importance of data security in response to strong market demand.

April Mitchell, Head of Engineering

Mitchell is a software engineer-trained technology executive with experience building technical innovations, driving business agility, and motivating teams to deliver meaningful outcomes. Most recently Chief of Staff for Cisco DevNet, April brings to Dasera her experience leading diverse teams including software developers, data scientists and analytics experts, as well as research engineers.

Mitchell’s entrepreneurial approach has resulted in numerous peer-reviewed publications and 40+ patents granted in a variety of technical areas including immersive collaboration, interactive hardware design, audio engineering, and usability/privacy. In her new position, Mitchell will be responsible for scaling the Dasera engineering team to meet market demand, as well as continually improving software development processes and ensuring quality, reliability, and security.

Deepti Hemwani, Head of Product

Hemwani brings over 15 years of experience in the networking and security industry with strong collaboration and negotiation skills across development, test, TMEs , sales, product marketing and leading product management teams.

Most recently Sr. Product Manager for Cisco, she has extensive technical knowledge working with Cisco Firewall/NGFW/NGIPS and Advanced Malware technologies and workflows with expertise in sales enablement, collateral creation and competitive analysis. In her new position, Hemwani will be responsible for driving Dasera innovation and differentiation via the long-term product road map, working closely with early customers to co-create solutions, and developing a world-class user experience.