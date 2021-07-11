Tech Mahindra announces Cloud Advisory Board to build cloud roadmap for enterprises

Tech Mahindra has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The cloud advisory board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about 2285 Bn USD and approximately spend 200 Bn USD on technology annually.

Cloud Advisory Board (CAB) will be a 30-member body with 3 regional chapters – Americas, EMEA and APAC representing world’s top organizations, experts, academicians, industry advisors from manufacturing, telecommunication, retail, logistics, banking, healthcare, among others. The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy.

Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. We are delighted to announce the formation of the Cloud Advisory Board which will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders.

The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalized hybrid cloud strategy.”

This reiterates Tech Mahindra’s position as a dominant leader in cloud, focused on providing key insights and advice on the upcoming hyperscale technologies, allowing customers to gain from their cloud investments. Tech Mahindra has a strong network of alliances to provide strategic direction and a tactical approach across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

Manuj Desai, Global Chief Information Officer, Sterlite Technologies, said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of Tech Mahindra’s Cloud Advisory Board. It’s a unique and great initiative, and I am fully confident that the experience and valuable feedback of all the members will be helpful in strengthening the cloud roadmap for the industry.”

Satoshi Kitsuki, Executive Vice President, Wismettac Foods, said, “I am excited to be a part of Tech Mahindra’s Cloud Advisory Board, as this will give me an opportunity to closely connect with cloud thought leaders of different domain and industries.”

As part of NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging technologies and experience of over 350+ active cloud engagements, and frameworks and accelerators.