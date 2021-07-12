Malwarebytes integrates with Datto to to streamline endpoint security for MSPs

Malwarebytes announced that Malwarebytes OneView is now integrated with Datto Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Datto Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA). Datto is a global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by MSPs.

“Due to the highly sophisticated nature of today’s threat landscape which is constantly changing, MSPs are being challenged to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

According to ISACA‘s State of Cybersecurity Survey, 92% of IT and security professionals say cybercrime is increasing and with strained resources the need for organizations to have a singular, hybrid view of their entire business is crucial,” said Matthé Smit, Director of Product Management at Datto. “MSPs using Datto RMM will now have access to the Malwarebytes tools they need to best secure their endpoints and protect their customers, without time-consuming client management.”

Malwarebytes OneView is a managed service provider (MSP) console, providing organizations with easy access to best-in-class endpoint security services that exceed the constantly evolving needs of today’s cybersecurity customers. OneView enables MSPs to configure, deploy, support and manage client endpoint security using Malwarebytes’ leading endpoint protection technologies. This integration enables MSPs to easily consolidate customer billing, licensing, management and more from OneView into Autotask PSA.

“After an incredibly challenging year for businesses of all sizes, Malwarebytes’ integration with Datto will enhance our MSP partners’ ability to maximize their efficiencies and increase their bottom lines,” said Mike LaPeters, vice president of worldwide channel and MSP at Malwarebytes. “We are committed to broadening the support Malwarebytes provides to our MSP partners through the tools and third-party integrations they need to deliver endpoint security to multiple customers at the same time.”

The integration of Malwarebytes OneView with Datto RMM and Datto Autotask PSA will enable MSPs to: