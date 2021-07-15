Attivo Networks IDEntitleX reduces the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud

Attivo Networks announced a new Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution, IDEntitleX, designed to deliver visibility and reduce the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud.

IDEntitleX expands the company’s leadership position in providing unprecedented visibility and prevention of identity privilege escalation and lateral movement threat activity. With this new product introduction, Attivo becomes the only solution of its kind to provide end-to-end analysis of identity and entitlement exposures and risks on endpoints, Active Directory (AD) and the cloud.

Organizations are moving to the public cloud in record-setting numbers, but with this growth comes unanticipated security challenges with user identity management and the explosion of “non-human” identities such as applications, databases and data stores. Gartner, Inc. estimates that “By 2023, 75% of security failures will result from inadequate management of identities, access, and privileges, up from 50% in 2020”. Unfortunately, traditional security tools are ill-equipped to handle this explosion of resource management and, as a result, over-provision access and exasperate security risks.

The new IDEntitleX solution reduces this risk by providing security teams with a unified view of identities and exposures across the organization to address provisioning management challenges while maintaining operational effectiveness. This includes multi-cloud support for AWS and Azure and provides detailed entitlement visibility for users, applications, virtual machines, containers, serverless functions and other objects which attackers seek to target.

“As organizations continue to adopt cloud infrastructure at an ever-increasing rate and human and non-human identities expand to match, CISOs must focus on identity-first security solutions that can keep pace with this growth,” said Venu Vissamsetty, VP of Research at Attivo Networks. “This CIEM solution gives security teams the optimal flexibility and visibility they need for continuous monitoring of identities, entitlements, as well as correlation across standard cloud-based services.”

“In today’s heady atmosphere of accelerated app delivery, security is all too often remaining an afterthought,” said Rik Turner, principal analyst at Omdia. “The rapid enterprise adoption of cloud computing has revealed a latent threat of ‘permission sprawl,’ and this challenge is driving an emerging technology segment that prioritises visibility and reduces the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud. With the introduction of IDEntitleX, Attivo Networks is well-positioned to emerge as a major player in the CPM or CIEM market.”

The Attivo Networks IDEntitleX solution meets the challenges of identity and entitlement management with the following benefits: