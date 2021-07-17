Red Hat renews FIPS 140-2 security validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2

Red Hat announced the renewal of the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2. The second FIPS certification for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 platform, this validation indicates Red Hat’s leadership and commitment to providing a more secure backbone for the innovation of open hybrid cloud.

Driven by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), FIPS 140-2 is a computer security standard that specifies the requirements for cryptographic modules — including both hardware and software components — used within a security system to protect sensitive information. This validation is needed when agencies determine that specific information systems should use cryptography to protect data; if cryptography is required, then it must be validated.

With this validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, many of Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud offerings also retain the FIPS 140-2 certification as layered products building on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2’s cryptography modules. These include but are not limited to:

Red Hat Ceph Storage

Red Hat Gluster Storage

Red Hat OpenShift

Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Red Hat Satellite

Red Hat Virtualization

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 includes FIPS 140-2 validation for the following modules:

OpenSSL Cryptographic Module

NSS Cryptographic Module

Kernel Crypto API Cryptographic Module

GnuTLS Cryptographic Module

Libgcrypt Cryptographic Module (previously validated in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1)

In addition to the certification of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 received renewed FIPS 140-2 certificates for the following modules:

OpenSSL Cryptographic Module

NSS Cryptographic Module

Kernel Crypto API Cryptographic Module

OpenSSH Client Cryptographic Module and OpenSSH Server Cryptographic Module

Libreswan Cryptographic Module

As part of the well-documented Red Hat Enterprise Linux life cycle, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 is in Maintenance Phase 2 and will be the last RHEL 7 release to receive FIPS 140-2 validation. Red Hat intends to seek Kernel Crypto API Cryptographic Module certificate updates to include the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.8 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 kernel versions.

In order to achieve FIPS 140-2 validation, cryptographic modules are subject to testing by NIST-accredited independent Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratories. The validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 was performed by atsec information security corporation’s Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratory in Austin, Texas.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 are currently being validated or are already on the NIST “Modules In Process” list with the intent to extend FIPS 140-2 validation to these releases.

“The renewed FIPS 140-2 validation for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 indicated Red Hat’s strong commitment to delivering an independently validated, more secure platform for sensitive computing deployments across the hybrid cloud and in both the public and private sectors,” said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Public Sector, North America, Red Hat.